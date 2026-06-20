Famous “Cat’s Tongue” cookies get a whole new look with a limited-edition release at only one location.

One of the best places to shop for Tokyo souvenirs is in the basement of Tokyo Station, and some of the most popular souvenirs you’ll find there are buttery rich cookies by Yoku Moku. This long-established Tokyo-based confectionery brand is famous for its elegant langue de chat (“cat’s tongue”) biscuits, with the standout being its signature product, a rolled langue de chat known as the Cigare.

▼ The Yoku Moku Cigare

Image©OonaMcGee/SoraNews24

Now, Yoku Moku is giving us a new way to enjoy the immensely popular rolled cookie, with what’s being dubbed the “Drinkable Cigare”. The official name for it, though, is “Coo-Che” (pronounced “Coo-Shay’), an amalgamation of the word “cookie” and “shake,” as it places an extra large rolled langue de chat biscuit around an original vanilla-flavoured shake.

The vanilla in the shake and langue de chat is the same as what’s used in the filling of a Yoku Moku Cigare, so the flavour will be very familiar to fans of the biscuit. The crunchy cookie crumble pieces on top also deliver the same buttery flavours of a Yoku Moku biscuit, only with a greater crunch for more textural contrast.

Said to be a “drink, mix, and taste” cookie experience, the different components can be enjoyed separately or mixed together to suit your preferences for texture and taste. Unlike Yoku Moku’s boxed cookies, which are sold at a wide number of retail outlets in Japan, this drink will only be available as a Tokyo Station Ichibangai store exclusive, and only in limited quantities.

Sales are limited to specific times as well – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily – and each shake is priced at 780 yen (US$5.01) each.

▼ If you have trouble spotting the store, look for the giant Coo-Che out front (bottom right)

According to Yoku Moku, the new drink was developed out of a desire to introduce people to the long-loved taste of langue de chat in a slightly different form, while also highlighting its oft-overlooked expertise in vanilla cream as well. This drink certainly does that, and if they can showcase its regular cookies this beautifully, we have our fingers crossed for a version that features their matcha cigares too!

Store information

Yoku Moku Tokyo Station Ichibangai store / ヨックモック 東京駅一番街店

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Marunouchi 1-9-1, Tokyo Station Ichibangai, Basement 1

東京都千代田区丸の内1丁目9－1東京駅一番街 地下1階

Open: 9:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Website

Source, images: Press release unless otherwise stated

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