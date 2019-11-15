Filled with boba that stays chewy even when frozen.

Japan, like much of the world, is currently crazy for tapioca. The boom for boba-filled milk tea has given birth to tapioca ramen and bubble beer, and now one of the world’s top tea brands is getting in on the trend with a brand new ice cream bar.

Called Lipton Tea Ice Tapioca Milk Tea Flavour, the new ice confection is a joint collaboration between Lipton and Saitama-based Akagi Dairy, which produces Japan’s top-selling frozen confection Gari Gari kun.

These two companies have combined their expertise in the tea and iced candy industries to create a bubble tea on a stick, using Lipton-brand tea leaves for their deep aroma and flavour.

▼ The bar consists of two layers: a hard, candy-like outer casing and a softer cream-style filling.

Both layers are filled with the flavours of milk tea, but the star of the dessert lies in its centre, which is filled with black boba balls that retain their chewy texture even while frozen.

The crunchy, creamy, chewy tapioca milk tea ice cream promises to be a hit with fans of bubble tea when it’s released nationwide on 18 November.

And with a recommended retail price of 140 yen (US$1.29) plus tax, it’s an affordable dessert option to follow the bowl of homemade tapioca rice Mr Sato taught us how to make earlier this year.

Source, images: PR Times

