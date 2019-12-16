All good things must come to an end, but at least this delicious beef katsu sandwich will live on in its diner’s memory!

In our latest sandwich adventures, you may have read about meat sandwiches sold in vending machines or Mr. Sato’s experience at breakfast sandwich-eatery Eggslut, but have you read about a beef katsu sandwich that is only good to eat for 30 minutes?

Sold at Spanish and Italian-inspired eatery Carniceria in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya neighborhood, we decided to go and check out for ourselves the beef katsu sandwich that’s been trending on social media.

We arrived at Carniceria around noon, pinning down its location to the basement floor of Shibuya’s most recently re-opened department store, Parco. At first glance, we were greeted with a cozy and chic storefront fit for such a fashionable location—no doubt an oasis of rest from the bustle of passing pedestrians after a major shopping spree.

▼ Carniceria also sells an assortment of meat cuts…

▼ … and offers a sampler of A5 wagyu beef as a daily special.

What we were here for, though, was the beef katsu sandwich dubbed Law Land. Priced at 1,450 yen (US$13.35) and only available until 1 p.m. during the lunchtime rush, we nabbed the last order in a stroke of luck!

After ordering, we seated ourselves, lost in thought. What made this particular beef katsu sandwich enticing? Why was it only good to eat for 30 minutes? While we pondered about the mysteries of the Law Land beef katsu sandwich, thinking how lucky we were to nab the last order of the day, the beef katsu sandwich arrived in its full glory. Along with a refreshing array of soup and salad, a drink was also included with our order.

Cooked rare, the meat appeared fresh-off-the-stove and shimmered with a luscious glaze. Is this the reason why it must be eaten within 30 minutes? Perhaps if one were to eat it past the 30-minute mark, the taste just wouldn’t hold up.

After taking Insta-shots of our Law Land order, with much anticipation and glee, we didn’t hesitate to take our first bite. The meat immediately melted on our tongue and with every chew, its texture became more and more juicy! The beef katsu sandwich was pushing the limits as to how soft and juicy meat could be, and our taste buds were more than happy to succumb in defeat to this tender goodness!

The sandwich’s bread was also crisped to perfection, providing a satisfying, crunchy texture while complementing the meat’s savory juices. We formed a new hypothesis as we savored the sandwich: take longer than 30 minutes and the juices of the beef could render the carefully prepared bread soggy!

Though the amount of meat in the sandwich is just a little under 150 grams (0.3 pounds), Law Land left us full and happy campers. Whether you’re in the mood for a juicy beef katsu sandwich or simply need another addition to your foodie bucket list, we hands-down recommend Carniceria’s Law Land beef katsu sandwich. Just be sure to swing by Carniceria soon as this sandwich is only available until January 1, 2020 and is also exclusively sold during the lunchtime rush, between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Restaurant information

Carniceria / カルニセリア

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawa-cho 15-1 PARCO B1F

東京都渋谷区宇田川町15-1 PARCO B1F

Hours: 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. (Last order for food at 10:30 p.m. and last order for drinks at 11 p.m.) Law Land beef katsu sandwich only available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m

Closed holidays

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

