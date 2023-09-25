In a country where roast beef is rare, this is a gem of a find.

Like in many countries around the world, Subway has a reputation for being a healthier option on the fast food landscape, but at one branch in Japan, there’s a sub that doesn’t look particularly healthy at all.

Called the “Infinite Destroyer”, this sub lives up to its ominous name with a whopping 25 slices of roast beef, and it’s available at only one store in all of Japan — the University of Tokyo Faculty of Engineering Building 2.

There are actually four varieties of the Destroyer, ranging from the Destroyer (1,070 yen [US$7.25]), which contains twice the regular amount of beef (10 slices), through to the King Destroyer (1,470 yen), with three times the beef, and the God Destroyer (1,870 yen), which contains four times the amount.

Our reporter Mr Sato was on the scene to try the sub, and he opted for the beefiest of them all — the Infinite Destroyer (2,270 yen), with five times the amount of regular beef compared to a regular roast beef sub.

Mr Sato has been watching his weight these days, so this was a cheat day on steroids for him, and he threw in a 200-yen ginger ale for good measure.

Taking his meal over to a table on the nearby terrace, Mr Sato unwrapped his sandwich to reveal…a massive wall of meat.

The sandwich contained not just meat and vegetables but wasabi and soy sauce, as per the staff’s recommendation. Staff told him a regular amount of these seasonings wouldn’t be enough to soak through all the ingredients, so he ordered a double serving.

Mr Sato was out of practice with big eats like this, so he was a little concerned about whether he would be able to finish the entire sub. However, the roast beef was surprisingly tender, and the wasabi added a fantastic freshness that made it surprisingly easy to eat.

▼ Not such an infinite destroyer after all!

In a country where roast beef sandwiches are generally hard to come by, the Destroyer subs at Tokyo University are a great find. The branch is located on campus, though, so it’s only open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is closed on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and during the uni’s summer holiday period, which this year ran from 11 August to 3 September.

Business hours may change due to university holidays or event schedules, making this rare sub even harder to come by, so if you are lucky to get your hands on one, be sure to savour every bite. And if you’re looking for another unique Subway in Japan, albeit without the Destroyers, there’s one inside a Family Mart in Tokyo.

Store information

Subway University of Tokyo Faculty of Engineering Building 2 store / サブウェイ 東京大学工学部2号館店

Address: Tokyo-to, Bunkyo-ku, Hongo 7-3-1, University of Tokyo Faculty of Engineering Building 2, 1F

東京都文京区本郷7-3-1 東京大学 工学部2号館内1F

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Closed Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays (summer, year-end and New Year’s holidays, according to the university schedule)

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

