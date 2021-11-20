When fried chicken just isn’t enough to satisfy your cravings.

Earlier this month, KFC Japan had our mouths watering with the news that it would be releasing a limited-time Chicken Fillet and Menchi Katsu Sandwich.

Menchi katsu, or “minced meat cutlet’ is a breaded and deep-fried patty that’s incredibly popular in Japan, but what on earth would a KFC version taste like? It’s a thought that’s been nagging us until yesterday, when the new item was released and we were finally able to get in line and order it from the smiling colonel.

▼ The new sandwich is priced at 490 yen (US$4.34).

The box the burger came in was surprisingly tall, and when we opened it up, we could see it needed that height to cover the gorgeous tower of buns and fried meat that lay inside.

With its buns shining in the light and the thick menchi katsu sitting neatly atop an equally thick KFC fried chicken fillet, this was a picture-perfect sandwich. Lifting the top bun revealed a generous dollop of special mayo, which contains a blend of coarsely ground mustard, garlic, and pepper.

At the bottom, beneath the chicken fillet, was another layer of special mayo, ensuring that both fried meat patties were equally kissed with an even amount of seasoning.

So how did it taste? Well, if we were to sum it up in one sentence, we’d have to say — it was finger ‘lickin marvellous. The menchi katsu was filled with tasty minced chicken, and it was juicy, crunchy, and crumbly, pairing incredibly well with the sauce, the chicken fillet, and the fillet’s 11 secret herbs and spices.

Eating a fried chicken fillet together with a fried minced chicken cutlet is something we’ve never done before, and while it felt immoral to eat the two together, it tasted soooo good at the same time. And that’s what KFC says this burger is all about — giving yourself a cheat day and gorging yourself on a guilty pleasure that’s worth all the kilocalories…yes, all 641 of them.

If fried chicken is your guilty pleasure, this burger is definitely for you. And if you want rice bowls to go with your menchi katsu sandwich, KFC Japan has you covered there too.

