Eat at Mister Donut in Japan and Scorbunny yourself one of four cute monster toys!

Eating out at a family restaurant is one of the magical little joys that never feels quite as good as an adult — and believe us, we’ve gone to absurd lengths to try to recapture that feeling.

But sometimes if you go to the right place, you can feel like a kid again for just a little while thanks to the small colorful toys they give out. And now, beloved donut chain Mister Donut has a bunch of such Pokémon treats in store for its customers!

▼ The starter Pokémon Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and series star Pikachu.

The toys are crafted in the fashion of the popular Pokémon Kids plastic finger puppets, which have sold like hotcakes to tiny Pokémon masters all the way back ever since the original games’ release in the 1990s.

▼ The cute Grookey sat up on its haunches!

▼ Sobble kind of looks like it’s wondering how it got here.

▼ Scorbunny is ready to hop on your finger.

▼ And veteran Pikachu is just happy to see you again.

The campaign starts on December 26, and the toy add-on costs 190 yen (US$1.73) as a takeout option or 192 yen (US$1.75) to eat in the restaurant. Order any one of the following items, and you can add a drink and one toy:

▼ The applicable items are: donuts/pies, hot dogs, pizza, and friend rice/pasta.

You can also order the toy as part of their “Soft Donuts” set, where you get a bag containing two soft-baked donuts plus a toy for 530 yen (takeout) or 538 yen (eating in). These donuts are baked without any of the seven most common allergens in Japan (eggs, milk, wheat, buckwheat, shrimps, crab and peanuts). They do contain apple, though, so keep that in mind.

Now is really the perfect time to go pick up these plucky little critters. If you’re a die-hard Pokémon fan, there’s plenty of edible Pokémon delights on offer at this time of year!

