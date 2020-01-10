Management promises “comfortable hospitality for both domestic and international travelers.”

As the cultural and historical heart of the country, Kyoto deserves a spot on any Japan travel itinerary. However, with the city welcoming so many travelers, sometimes it can be hard finding a hotel with vacant rooms on the nights you wish to stay.

But if you are looking for a place to stay in Japan’s former capital, you’ll be happy to know that there’s a new hotel currently getting ready to receive guests. In a nod to local history, the building is actually the former headquarters of a local company. Maybe you’ve heard of it; it’s called Nintendo.

Here’s something even more old school: Nintendo’s old headquarters (prior to their 1963 name change to “Nintendo Co… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

James Burns (@kuribojim) January 07, 2019

Back in the pre-video game era, Nintendo made playing cards, and later branched out into children’s toys. After the release of the Famicom/NES, though, the company rapidly grew into one of the most successful entertainment media companies on the planet, and that expansion meant it eventually had to move out of the office building it had been working in since 1933.

Last big sight I saw was a personal Mecca, Nintendo's old school headquarters on Kyoto's backstreets. https://t.co/cks9FHQvUV —

Shawn Wylie ✨🌱🌸 @ low social energy mode (@shonyaku) July 10, 2016

The building still stands, complete with its bilingual “Nintendo Playing Card Co.” signs, but it’s been idle for some time. However, that’s going to change when the old Nintendo HQ reopens as a hotel, to be managed by Plan Do See, a Tokyo-based company that specializes in renovating unused historic buildings and giving them a second life.

The plan is to retain and refurbish the existing building, while adding on to the structure with new construction. In addition to guestrooms, the hotel will have a restaurant, bar, gym, and spa. It’s also in an excellent location, just two blocks from the scenic Kamogawa River and within easy walking distance of Shichijo Station, Shoseien Garden, and Higashi Honganji Temple.

The hotel, for which an official name has yet to be announced, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.

Source: Plan Do See via Denfaminico Gamer via Hachima Kiko

Images: Plan Do See

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he’d recommend grabbing a drink at Kon’s Bar near Kamogawa, except it’s now closed down.