Cafe offers a beautiful way to start your day.

One of the big trends right now in Japan s “subscriptions,” but not for newspapers or magazines. Instead, these subscriptions are for restaurants and cafes, deals where you pay a monthly fee upfront for meals, drinks, or special discounts, like the Tokyo restaurant that offered all-you-can-eat yakiniku every night for a month.

But B.H.R. Coffee, located in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward, offers a subscription service like nowhere else. The shop is half cafe and half florist, and it’s the latter part of that combination that makes it special, as explained by Japanese Twitter user @olunnun.

“There’s a coffeehouse/florist (which) I already thought was awesome) in my neighborhood. They have an amazing service: ‘For 1,500 yen [US$13.60] you can choose to take one flower home with you every day.’ I signed up right away, and now I’ve started a new lifestyle where every morning I go for a walk to pick out my flower and get a cup of tea.”

Sure enough, B.H.R. proudly mentions its “Flower Club Membership” program on its website, with the details matching @olunnun’s report. Working out to just about 50 yen per flower, it’s a great value, but the real appeal is feeling like the store is your own personal flower garden, from which you can take a different blossom each time you visit. As an added bonus, the way you gradually accumulate flowers means that you can continually rearrange them in your home as you add new arrivals.

▼ @olunnun’s snapshot of some of her subscription flowers

Another appealing aspect: B.H.R. opens at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays, so stopping by in the morning before work or school is a viable option, even if you’ve got an early morning class or 9-to-5 job.

▼ B.H.R. Coffee

Online commenters who first learned about the offer trough @olunnun’s tweet have responded with:

“I generally don’t like subscription services that suck up people’s money, but this is something I can get behind.”

“I wish there was a place like this in my neighborhood.”

“I want to move to the neighborhood where this place is.”

“This would be great for married couples.”

“It’d be cool if they offered a combination subscription service for flowers and a cup of coffee each day.”

While that last one would definitely be a nice addition, even just as it is, B.H.R.’s Flower Club sounds like a great way to start, or end, your day.

Shop information

B.H.R. Coffee

Address: Tokyo-to, Meguro0ku, Higashiyama 3-18-9

東京都目黒区東山3-18-9

Open 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (weekdays), 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (weekends)

Closed Mondays

