Exhibition near Tokyo Station mixes flowers, anime, and ukiyo-e aesthetics.

Even in a country filled with cute characters, Pikachu stands out as one of the most huggable in Japan. Thankfully, there’s a huge variety of plushies to let fans give the Pokémon mascot a squeeze, but this weekend Pikachu will be doing cuddling of a different sort, as he gets some snuggles from this kimono-clad young lady.

If you’re a fan of a broad range of Japanese art, you’ll recognize not only the anime aesthetics of Pikachu, but also the ukiyo-e style of painting from the Edo period. Ukiyo-e brought art ownership to the common people thanks to the efficiencies of woodblock printing, but this cuddly crossover scene will be available for everyone to enjoy via a different medium: flower artwork.

2026 marks both the 30th anniversary of the start of the Pokémon franchise and the 25th anniversary of the founding of Hanae Japan, a creative art group that makes giant mosaics out of flowers for public display.

Hanae Japan annually hosts the Tokyo Flower Carpet event in downtown Tokyo’s Marunouchi neighborhood, right by Tokyo Station. An ukiyo-e Pokémon design, based on the concept illustration above, is going to be one of this year’s highlights, with the faithfulness to both Pokémon and ukiyo-e artistic sensibilities making it feel like either Pikachu, his lady friend, or both of them have travelled through time for their rendezvous.

The event will also feature flower artwork created by students of special-needs schools, with a grand total of 10 works on display.

Admission to Tokyo Flower Carpet is free, and there’s no charge to watch the kabuki performance at the venue on its first day or the bugaku (classical Japanese court music and dance) performance on the last, as there are free standing spaces for spectators.

Tokyo Flower Carpet will be held from April 17 to 19 on the median of Gyoko-dori Street (shown in the map above), which connects the west side of Tokyo Station with the eastern edge of the Imperial Palace gardens. As an open-air event in a public space, there’s no listed opening or closing time, though odds are they’ll be breaking down the exhibits on Sunday night (the flowers are slated to be recycled into paper following the event), so you’ll probably want to shoot for an afternoon visit if you’re going on the 19th.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times (1, 2)

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[ Read in Japanese ]