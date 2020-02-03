However, it may end the channel at the same time.

Egashira 2:50 has graced the Japanese comedy circuit for a while now with his unique brand of gross-out humor. It’s unique in that a lot of it stems from his mostly-nude middle-aged male body, which he manipulates like a master violinist does a Stradivarius.

For example, here he is farting a surprisingly large amount of baby powder out of his butt.

He certainly enjoys pushing the boundaries of decency on Japanese television, but what if he was let loose on the Internet, where anything goes? We’ll soon find out with the launch of Ega-Channel, a play on his nickname of “Ega-chan.”

The first video titled Badass Samurai was posted on 31 January. The title is appropriate since in the video he literally uses his ass to write the name of his channel in traditional Japanese calligraphy.

It’s all in Japanese, but pretty easy to follow. First Ega-chan gives a brief introduction and it’s explained that his nipples are taped over in accordance with YouTube’s vague policy on nudity. Something he has trouble tolerating.

It’s here that we see the overarching theme of Ega-Channel is watching him do the most disgusting stuff he can without getting banned, which is a fascinating premise in itself, but I was totally unprepared for what came next.

Deciding that he wants to decorate the apartment, Ega-chan prepares to attempt the “traditional” art of ass calligraphy (oshiri shodo), or as he calls it “Badass Japanese Calligraphy.” Using a specially cut pair of underpants, Ega-chan inserts a brush into his butthole and proceeds to write the name of his channel in black ink on a strip of paper.

It’s a whole lot more intense than it sounds too. Writing “Ega-Channel” in Japanese script is relatively complex, especially upside-down while holding the brush in your sphincter. It’s also very physically demanding, and as his legs tire, the risk of him falling backwards onto the brush grows.

I won’t spoil the ending, but I must say the effort was thrilling, disgusting, and impressive to watch all at the same time, and I was surprised at how emotionally invested I was the whole way through.

The debut video was almost unanimously well received by viewers too.

“I will donate all my money to this channel.”

“YouTube, please let this man work.”

“I subscribed even before watching.”

“He’s a really great guy who volunteers during disasters too. I like him a lot.”

“I’ve been really depressed after losing my child in divorce, but this made me laugh. Thank you.”

“Ega-chan might change the way YouTube is managed.”

“And I thought 2020 was going to suck hard. Thanks Ega-chan!”

“He’s been my favorite YouTuber for a long time now even though he just started.”

There certainly are a lot of stupid antics on YouTube, but few do it with the level of professionalism that Egashira 2:50 brings to the table. A consummate entertainer, he really has the potential to become a major force on YouTube — if he doesn’t get banned from it first.

