Chun-Li and Mai Shiranui are at the frontline looking to K.O. the pandemic.

People around the world are currently taking preventative measures against the Coronavirus, which has spread from the Chinese province of Wuhan to every one of China’s 31 provinces, and now a total of 28 countries and territories.

As countries rush to create a vaccine for the pandemic, one physician in China is making news online, not only for her efforts in the fight against the virus, but also for the fact that she’s a bodybuilding cosplayer with a fondness for some of the fighting game world’s strongest characters.

▼ Say hello to Yuan Herong.

Yuan Herong is a bodybuilder with a ripped physique who likes to cosplay as Mai Shiranui, one of the characters in the Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters series of fighting games.

When people saw the above pictures of Yuan Herong online, they couldn’t believe they weren’t doctored, but videos on her Instagram account shows her unbelievable body is actually very real.

Yuan Herong has also stepped into the role of Chun-Li from Capcom’s Street Fighter video game series.

▼ Check out her powerful moves!

As it turns out, Yuan Herong is more than just a cosplaying bodybuilder, as she also works as a physician in China’s Shandong Province.

People in Japan were impressed to learn that Mai Shiranui and Chun-Li were out there fighting to contain the virus on the frontlines, leaving comments like:

“The Coronavirus will no doubt be wiped out now.”

“CAPCOM vs SNK vs Coronavirus.”

“Whoah, those muscles are something else.”

“The future of humanity depends on those muscles!”

With Japan on edge about the health crisis in China, it’s nice to see the two countries coming together over video game cosplay. Here’s hoping the virus will be K.O’d in the near future, especially now that Japan has been officially declared a coronavirus-infected country.

