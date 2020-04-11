An exciting, fresh development for the PlayStation line, but also the end of an era for a controller many were fond of.

Recently, Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog its newest DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, much to the anticipation of long-time fans and hardcore gamers who are more than willing to rep their console stan in their wardrobe.

With a clean white finish, blue and black outlines, and transparent see-through buttons, the shape and color of the default controller has caused a stir in both Japanese and Western Twitter.

Rather than going into the specs, we’re going to compare the first reactions of fans from Japan and the West. Would the new PlayStation 5 controller face the same amount of grilling like the PlayStation 5 logo did when it was first unveiled?

▼ This isn’t the roast of the century, but they’re not wrong either.

Sony Designing The PS5 Logo https://t.co/HZcMFjs9Yb —

gaming memes (@GamepIay) January 08, 2020

Initially, many users took to Twitter to express their goodbyes to the old controller design. Some individuals juxtaposed the new design to previous PlayStation controllers while others took the chance to show off their collection from bygone days.

▼ “They really stuck to it for successive generations if you compare the older controllers. Up until the PlayStation 3 there wasn’t really much of a change.”

▼ Not going to lie, seeing the dust on those analog sticks makes me want to sneeze.

Other responses to the newly revealed controller seemed to range from mildly positive to sheer excitement with fans pumped about the new technical specs as well as the sleek appearance of the controller.

That moment you realize the Nintendo Switch and #PS5 controllers both use USB-C. #Dualsense 🙌🏼🎉 https://t.co/rHNGI9RWAI —

Tyler Quill (@TQuill) April 07, 2020

▼ “It looks super cool with that sci-fi look!”

Unsurprisingly, there were a good amount of Evangelion references from Japanese Twitter. One especially creative Japanese netizen even took to the drawing board in a futuristic re-imagining of the controller as lingerie.

▼ “I can only see the mass-produced Evangelions when looking at the new PS5 controller.”

▼ “Whenever I look at the PS5 controller, I just imagine Israfel.”

▼ Would this someday contest the virgin-killing sweater that supposedly decimated the world’s population of thirsty otaku?

Twitter users in the West, however, had a heavy focus on how the color scheme of the controller matched the design of RK900 Connor from Detroit: Become Human. There were also a multitude of posts comparing the black outline of the controller to the thin straps of a black camisole.

▼ If it fits, it fits.

yoooooo playstation woke 👀 #DualSense https://t.co/XHwbCjFbQy —

Miki the real slim ratty 🐀 (@miki_the_creep) April 08, 2020

But like with everything that makes its way onto the Internet, the DualSense controller did net a few haters and a handful of users expressed how disgruntled they were, particularly on the English-speaking side of Twitter.

▼ ‘Tis a sad change, but all good things must come to an end. Let us press ‘F’ one last time to pay our respects….

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller needs to have colors for the button symbols. It feels wrong without them. 😐 #PS5 https://t.co/ZF8TGrbu1Y —

Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) April 07, 2020

A few folks also noted how similar the controller looked to the Xbox Series X controller, and expectedly there was a stream of memes teasing the similar design of the controllers.

#PS5: - What if Xbox Controller and the DualShock 4. Designer: - Say no more! https://t.co/ciy0sq0dIL —

Hugo Ferreira (@HugoFerreira_11) April 07, 2020

Some users, however, were quick to jump to the defense of the PS5’s DualSense design. And to be fair to its color scheme, it’s not like Sony releases its PlayStation controllers in only one color. We doubt players will be stuck with the suave white controller for the rest of their gaming careers.

▼ Frankly, it’s a stick on a leash with a high potential for collateral damage, such as flying off my wrist during a session of Wii Sports and breaking my television screen.

PlayStation fans are being whiney about the #PS5 controller looking vaguely like an Xbox controller you know what… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Hutch2Much (@Hutch2MuchOwO) April 07, 2020

The more artsy and imaginative side of Twitter also saw PlayStation fans whip out their pens and tablets for personified fanart of the DualSense controller.

▼ “I couldn’t help but see the face of a robot girl from the PlayStation 5 controller.”

▼ Pretty sure this is a Xenosaga character but my eyes could be deceiving me.

PS5 Dual Sense controller just got revealed. So I made this artwork base on it. To portray what I envision if it we… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Gofelem 🌿 (@gofelem) April 08, 2020

▼ Oh ho ho ho!

However, if there was one thing Twitter users seemed to agree on regardless of which side of the ocean they’re at, it was how the DualSense seemed to be a distant callback to PlayStation’s infamous “boomerang” concept controller which suffered ridicule at E3 in the mid-2000s.

▼ “Feels a little bit like this controller?”

Kid complaining about the #PS5 controller will never know the true struggle of the PS3 days...Never Forget... https://t.co/iKxND6JMSs —

JonTron (@JonTronShow) April 08, 2020

Like any other concept for a console or controller, it’s safe to say that the current DualSense controller could abruptly and drastically change in design. For the time being though, the new PlayStation 5 controller has yet to gather any particular ire. We just hope it has a long enough battery life to remote pilot a sports car Gran Turismo-style!

Source, images: PlayStation via Hachima Kiko

