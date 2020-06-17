Beautiful model shows off her skills at the drum kit.

Over the years, we’ve been blown away by gravure idols tickling the ivories while dressed in their underwear, but now it’s time to admire the talents of a drum-playing gravure model named Yuki Osaki.

The talented 32-year-old has been playing drums since high school and is currently the drummer for Japanese band Little Lilith. After almost a decade working as a gravure model, Osaki started uploading videos to her YouTube channel in 2016 and since then she’s been showcasing her musical talent in a series of clips that combine both her beauty and her beats.

One of the first videos she uploaded showed her drumming to Tokyo Jihen’s “Gunjo Biyori” (“Ideal Days for Ultramarine“).

Shortly afterwards she followed up with “Zenzenzense” (“Previous Previous Previous Life“) by Radwimps, which was one of the theme songs for the hit anime film Your Name.

After a three-year hiatus on YouTube, Osaki returned with “Rising Hope” by LiSA, which featured in the anime series Irregular at Magic High School.

This year, Osaki expanded her camera angles and her repertoire even further to include hits like “Basket Case” by Green Day…

…”Watashi igai Watashi ja nai no” (“No One’s Me Except for Me“) by Gesu no Kiwami Otome…

…And “Zankoku na Tenshi no Teze” (“A Cruel Angel’s Thesis“), the opening theme song for the 1995 television anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Judging by her broad smiles in the videos, Osaki clearly enjoys playing the drums to these well-known hits in her pillow-lined soundproof room. To keep up to date with more of Osaki’s unique videos, be sure to check out her YouTube channel and Twitter account.

And if you’re looking for some more sweet music to tap along to, this Japanese model is waiting to enthrall you with her piano skills.

