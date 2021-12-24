Is it still cosplay if you can’t even see the costume anymore?

Japan is home to a lot of successful cosplayers, but none of them are as well-known as 27-year-old Enako, who draws massive crowds at events and earns a sky-high income for her picture-perfect poses and friendly personality.

Recently, Enako has been dipping her toes into the world of gravure modelling, appearing as a covergirl for Shonen Weekly Champion and revealing a whole lot of skin in a special “Off Costume” photo book sold at stores around Japan.

It looks like the cosplayer is getting more and more comfortable in front of the camera with increasingly diminishing costumes, as she surprised fans with even more of a flesh-baring reveal this week when she posted this photo online.

▼ The message accompanying the image simply says “Bath”.

The photo requires a bit of a double-take, because Enako looks like she’s sitting in a bath with absolutely nothing on. However, upon closer inspection, the straps of her light-pink underwear become visible, causing fans to slump back in their chairs and leave comments like:

“I was super surprised – I thought she was nude!”

“Taking a bath with clothes on is a breach of etiquette!”

“It still looks to me like she’s not wearing anything whatsoever…”

“What type of ‘costume’ is this?!”

“Still, her poses are always amazing!”

It just goes to show that Enako knows how to pose in absolutely anything — even when her costume is so tiny you can barely see it. There are more poses where that one came from too, as Enako says this image is a ‘candid shot’ from a photo shoot she did with Shukan Flash magazine, which is on sale now with her image on the cover.

As Enako’s costumes decrease in size, her star power increases exponentially, so who knows what we’ll see her posing in for her next appearance!

Source: Otakomu

Featured image: Pakutaso

