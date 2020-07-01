Bandai sub-brand is ready to help us satisfy our street food cravings without setting a foot outside.

With the percentage of our meals that we eat at home skyrocketing during the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been investing in a growing collection of cooking gadgets over the past few months. We’ve got our super-compact single-person rice cooker, our yakitori chicken skewer cooker, and our solo-diner tempura pot, and now here come a few more dedicated devices on our wish list.

First up is the Nobinobi Cheese Dog from Mega House, the cooking gadget sub-brand of Bandai Namco. This handy helper lets you make stretchy cheese hot dogs-on-a-stick, a much-loved Korean street food that’s also become a big hit in Japan.

To get started, you place a slice of bread and a sausage wrapped in cheese on the tray, then pull the lever to fold the bread onto itself.

That process will also remove the crust, but don’t throw it away! Instead, dip the folded bread in egg, cut the removed crust into crouton-sized cubes, and cover the bread with them.

Pop it in the oven to bake at 220 degrees Celsius (428 degree Fahrenheit) for 10 minutes, and the result is a crispy outer layer with a melty stratum of cheese inside covering the sausage core. Sprinkle on some granulated sugar and some ketchup, chili sauce, or whatever liquid condiment you like, stick everything on a skewer or chopstick, and you’re all set!

If you’re craving dessert, Mega House also recommends swapping out the sausage and cheese for apple slices, marshmallow, or chocolate sauce.

▼ Video demonstration of the Nobinobi Cheese Dog

Alternatively, if you’re in the mood for a savory snack, Mega House also has the Guruguru Potato, which lets you make “tornado potatoes,” another popular Korean street food.

Once again, the directions are simple. Just stick a whole potato into the Guruguru Potato and start turning the dial at the top of the device. The eventual result: a beautiful and unbroken single spiral cut of the entire spud. Then all you have to do is heat the potato up in the microwave (no unhealthy oil required), add a skewer, and dig in.

▼ Mega House says the Guruguru Potato also works with zucchini.

Both the Nobinobi Cheese Dog and Guruguru Potato are priced at 2,500 yen (US$23), which shouldn’t be too hard to make back by setting up a food stall in your living room and selling snacks to your family members.

