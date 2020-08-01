Yeetstead is quite beautiful this time of year.

We’ve seen before the crazy things that can happen when Japan gives kanji-names to foreign countries or when foreigners give kanji-names to themselves.

But what about the reverse? What if someone took the kanji-names of the 47 Japanese prefectures and turned them into English instead?

That’s exactly what Reddit user topherette did, compiling a map of Japan with Anglicized versions of the names of the prefectures, islands, and some cities as well.

▼ Here’s the map that topherette created. Be sure to click on it to see it in full size!

There’s also a LOT more going on here than just kanji-name translations.

And when we say there’s a lot more going on here, we mean it. The map’s creator topherette put a ton of research and careful thought into each of the names. Let’s take a look at a few examples:

Aomori (青森) turns into Greenwood , which is pretty straightforward. One of the meanings of “ao” is “green” and “mori” means “woods/forest.” Simple enough.

Those are cool but mostly self-explanatory. Let’s take a look at a few more advanced ones:

Akita (秋田) turning into Sadfield might not make sense right away if you can read Japanese. Doesn’t “aki” mean “autumn?” Shouldn’t it be “Autumn Field?” The answer is that the “Aki” in Akita used to be written with a different kanji, in this case 飽 meaning “bored/tired/sad.” No wonder the people living there changed the name!

And then there’s the names of Japan’s four islands themselves!

Honshu (本州 meaning “main province”) becoming Mainland makes sense.

Of course as topherette admitted, this kind of thing is not an exact science, and many locations have different competing etymologies. But it’s still a lot of fun to look at, and be sure to check out the original Reddit thread for some more detailed explanations, as well as the rest of the Toponomy subreddit for more cool “translated” maps.

Source: Reddit/topherette

Top image: Wikimedia Commons/DEMIS World Map Server, Artanisen (Edited by SoraNews24)

Insert image: Reddit/topherette

