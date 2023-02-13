The collaboration also involves a steel maker in the business for 107 years.

From February 10 to February 23, Daikanyama T-Site in Tokyo is selling the Nibutani Ainu Craft Project’s tableware collection, featuring nine exquisitely designed items that celebrate the indigenous Ainu culture in present-day Hokkaido. The collection is named i-sapte, a word that means “hospitality” in the Ainu language.

▼ They’ll definitely add some character and culture to your kitchen.

They’re made in collaboration with Nousaku, a steelmaker from Japan’s Toyama Prefecture that’s been running for 107 years. The designs embossed on the tin tableware are inspired by popular wood carving and embroidery designs in Ainu culture, such as representations of fish scales and traditional cookware.

▼ This flat dish, for example, represents a type of cutting board used in Ainu culture.

▼ These round designs are a traditional depiction of fish scales.

Prices per piece range between 2,200 yen (US$16.74) and 16,060 yen ($122.20), and there’s much more available than just dishes. You’ll also find manga, accessories, and past collaboration goods from the Nibutani Ainu Craft Project.

▼ These cutlery rests are 2,200 yen each.

The project is just one peek into a greater effort to reintroduce Ainu culture to the Japanese population–and maybe even beyond!–by setting up cultural museums, researching and training craftsmen to keep the traditional arts alive, and even creating manga about Ainu culture.

If you’re in Tokyo before the popup shop ends on February 23, stop by Daikanyama T-Site! You may find the perfect piece to serve up some traditional Ainu chitatapu hot pot.

Popup shop information

Daikanyama T-Site | 代官山T-SITE

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Sarugakucho 16-15

東京都渋谷区猿楽町16-15

Open 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Source and images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

