The concept restaurant brings us juicy bursts of color and flavor for their monstrous summer menu.

Imagine wandering through the fashion-saturated streets of Tokyo’s Harajuku district, laden with bags of fashionable accessories (and, of course, struggling to maintain a healthy distance from everyone else on the narrow street.) You hear a deep, menacing grumble. Whipping your head over your shoulder, you see nothing…and yet, the growl persists.

Oh, right! You forgot to eat lunch. The only ravenous monster here is your stomach. Still, you’re in Harajuku, so your gurgling gut won’t be sated with your average ten-dollar grilled cheese sandwich, even if it does have a rainbow inside. No, your tum deserves a treat as haute-couture as Harajuku itself; and thankfully the Kawaii Monster Cafe is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a range of new summertime menu items to serve your aesthetic and gastronomic needs.

▼ Welcome to the belly of the beast.

The restaurant, which opened in 2015, has guests enter through a gateway fashioned to look like a monster’s gaping maw. This is the restaurant’s mascot, Mr. Ten Thousand Chopsticks, or “Choppy” for short. What tasty morsels await you inside Choppy’s stomach? Well, first up is the Choppy’s Stomach Calzone, which costs 1,300 yen (US$12.40) and is stuffed to the gills with bolognese, multicolored cheese and monster eggs. Yum!

An exciting new innovation on the menu is the Kawaii Hiyashi Chuka Chilled Noodles: Arriving after Five Years. A perfect, colorful treat to beat the summer heat, plus it looks just like a goldfish-scooping game.

▼ 980 yen for all this pizzazz.

Fan favorite the Colorful Pop Burger returns to the menu, featuring a froggy bun with a lolling bacon tongue…

▼ This one costs 1,480 yen and comes with mixed shoestring and lattice potato fries.

Meanwhile, the Five Colors of Cheese Lasagna costs 1,280 yen and pairs gratuitous amounts of cheese and tomato with a prism’s worth of lurid colors.

Bring the kids along and they can try out the Kids’ Pop Mini Sliders for 780 yen, artfully placed atop an artist’s palette with a spectrum of sauces to serve as the paint.

We can’t neglect the stable of sweet desserts that the Kawaii Monster Cafe has on offer, either. This delectable monstrosity of cotton-candy, Neapolitan ice cream and macarons is the Choppy Macaron Ice Cream. It costs just 950 yen to meet and then devour this cute little guy — how can you refuse?

The cafe has even taken their signature acid-colored “poison cake” and transformed it into the Colorful Rainbow Ice Cream Cake Quart, a limited-edition item just for the summer. We imagine eating all these colors at once is probably bad for you, but it looks so delightful we can’t bring ourselves to care. This one is a little cheaper at 800 yen.

Another kids’ option presents itself in the form of the Kids’ Kiss Parfait. 850 yen nets a lucky child a melting pot of milk mousse, strawberry sauce, a cream puff with strawberry icing, gummies, berries, and marshmallows. Oh, and ice cream. This is a parfait, after all.

Lastly, there’s a fun take on a custard pie: the Melty Ice Cream Choco-Banana Pie. The custard pie forms the base while an upside-down ice cream cone pierces it from above, with plenty of whipped cream, berries and cookies to adorn the edges as decoration. This one costs a decadent 1,300 yen.

You’ll want something to drink so wash down your ghoulish gourmet with one of the three specialty drinks on offer: Shake Hips Shake Chocolate Banana Shake (900 yen), the peach-based Harajuku Decoration Shake or the Frozen Lemonade Ginger (850 yen). There’s even a special collaborative shake made in the image of YouTube influencer Brianna Gigante for 950 yen; a gorgeous amalgamation of coffee jelly, strawberries and Oreo cookies.

And don’t worry…there are takeout options.

If you’re in the Harajuku area, indulge your inner Kyary Pamyu Pamyu and grab yourself an adorable menu of monster munchies. We’re sure your eyes will be as satisfied as your stomach!

Restaurant information

Kawaii Monster Cafe Harajuku

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 4-31-10, YM Square building 4th floor

東京都渋谷区神宮前4丁目31‐10 YMスクエアビル4Ｆ

Open 11:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (last seating at 9:30 p.m./last order at 10:00 p.m.)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

