Take to the skies with Akko and her friends in this new virtual reality game!

Little Witch Academia, the charming magical fantasy series about a young girl training to become a witch, was wildly popular both in Japan and overseas when it made its YouTube debut way back in 2013. Since then, it’s had a run on Netflix and even a follow-up film, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard any more updates. Until now, that is, as Studio Trigger have announced a new game called “Little Witch Academia VR Broom Racing“. The game has been in development for a while thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, but the release was delayed due to coronavirus.

Grab your broom and get ready to fly as you enroll in Luna Nova Magical Academy. As well as exploring the academy and talking to your new classmates, players can have a flying race against Akko and the gang, go on a ghost hunt or make their own original broomstick to whizz around on. If you’re worried that all that zooming around the sky might make you a bit dizzy, the game uses technology from company UNIVRS to help prevent any motion sickness, so zoom to your heart’s content!

For those who aren’t fans of the dub, the game is of course fully playable in its native Japanese and will feature all the original Japanese voice actors for the characters, including Megumi Han as Akko, Fumiko Orikasa as Lotte and Michiyo Murase as Sucy. The trailer also hints at a new original character Nebi, a ‘smart crystal’ who acts as a guide for new students enrolling at the academy.

▼ The original Japanese trailer – Little Witch Academia VR Wish Upon A Comet

The game will be released for Occulus Quest on October 13 for 2,990 yen (US$28), but will be available for other platforms such as PlayStation and Steam early next year. Who knows what kind of magic you may encounter if you play?

Source: PR Times

Images: YouTube/Little Witch Academia VR

