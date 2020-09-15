Teenager learns a lesson he won’t ever forget.

On 10 September, officers from Ehime Prefecture’s Matsuyama East Police Station, on the island of Shikoku, arrested a man for underwear theft. While underwear theft is sadly not uncommon in Japan, what made this case unusual is the fact that the underwear stolen was actually a man’s thong/G-string.

According to police, the theft occurred at around 3:50 pm on 25 August, when the suspect took the G-string (or “T-back” as they’re known in Japan) from the balcony of a ground floor apartment, where it was hanging out to dry. The owner of the T-back was a 38-year-old man who lived on the ground floor of a two-storey apartment block with his wife and two children.

Police say the eldest daughter noticed a suspicious figure standing on their balcony, and when her mother called out to the man, he ran off at full speed. Her father, who owned the T-back, was not home at the time.

The culprit was later identified from security camera footage, leading police to arrest a 19-year-old apprentice painter, who admitted to stealing the underwear.

When police asked the thief why he had stolen the man’s G-string, he became confused, saying, “No way was it for men….”

It appears the thief thought he had run away with a pair of women’s undies, and hadn’t realised he’d actually stolen a man’s G-string.

People online were quick to comment on the thief’s blunder with:

“If he really wanted to wear a thong so badly, he should’ve gone out and bought one on his own!”

“Kudos to the father for his radical underwear choices.”

“Didn’t the thief wonder why the front of the thong was bigger than usual?”

“Can’t help but wonder if this was a carefully planned to trap to get back at a panty thief.”

“He’ll never steal another pair of panties again!”

Police say several items of women’s underwear were found in the 19-year-old’s home, prompting them to investigate his possible involvement in other cases of underwear theft in the area.

After the shock of adding a man’s T-back to his collection, this is one panty thief who’ll be thinking hard about his appetite for underwear before striking again. In fact, adding one or two male T-backs to the laundry line might actually be a handy line of defence for those wanting to protect their female undergarments on the balcony… and give a middle finger to panty snatchers they’ll never forget.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun via Hamusoku

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!