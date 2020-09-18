Soft on Demand says its five-floor complex will be “a theme park for adults.”



Multi-floor buildings packed top to bottom with different restaurants, pubs, and bars are a characteristic part of Japan’s city centers, and nowhere will you find as many as in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district. So ordinarily, SOD Land, a new complex of that type opening up in the neighborhood, might not attract too much attention, but it’s a different story here since SOD stands for “Soft on Demand,” Japan’s most prominent adult video production/distribution company.

A couple years ago, Soft on Demand decided to try something different. They rented out a small shop space in Akihabara, converted it into a casual bar, and staffed it with a rotating roster of (fully clothed) adult film actresses who had appeared in SOD productions. The bar turned out to be a hit, inspiring a second location in the Nakano neighborhood, and now Soft on Demand, well accustomed to the phenomena that excitement makes things much bigger, is readying to launch its most ambitious drinking and dining venture yet with the five-floor SOD Land in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho nightlife quarter.

Each floor will feature a different theme. The first floor is primarily for guidance and settling your bill, although there’s also a gift shop, sticker picture booth, and gacha capsule machines. Down in the basement, the “Newcomer Adult Film Actress Floor,” is where you’ll find the SOD Fresh-faced Female Employee Pub, staffed by actresses whose SOD debuts are upcoming or just happened recently, serving food and drink in a casual, standing bar environment.

▼ A diagram of the building

Up on the second floor is the Kakubutsu Salon, where customers can drink with women who work in the fuzoku industry, which encompasses hostess bars, erotic massage, and other entertainment services of a risqué nature. The third floor, the “Famous Adult Actress Floor,” swings things back to Soft on Demand’s core business with the presence of the company’s major on-screen talent, offering, in SOD’s words, “A space of dreams where you can become friends with famous adult film actresses while drinking” in the Syain Bar. Finally, the fourth floor houses the Silent Bar, where SOD actresses clad in swimwear mix drinks for customers behind a one-way mirror, and private conversation between patrons is strictly prohibited in order to allow them to quietly contemplate the view.

▼ Logos for the Kakubutsu Salon, Syain Bar, and Silent Bar.

As can be seen in the interior illustration, SOD Land, which bills itself as “an amusement park for adults,” is employing partitions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, and all customers will be required to have their temperature checked before entering and to wear masks while on the premises.

Unlike a traditional hostess bar, in which the customer is expected to pay for whatever the hostess is drinking, it appears that SOD Land will only be charging customers for the food and drink they order for themselves, though there’s also an admission fee of 500 yen (US$4.70) per 30 minutes.

SOD Land is set to open on October 10. Oh, and if you like the idea of a silent bar but don’t necessarily need the bikini bartenders, Kabukicho has a place for that too.

Location information

SOD Land

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Kabukicho 1-21-3, Furufuru Building

東京都新宿区歌舞伎町1-21-3 フルフルビル

Open 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!