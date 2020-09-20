You’ll never guess what’s at the top, or maybe you will. (You probably will.)

As the birthplace of anime, Japan is pretty serious when it comes to everything about it – the characters, the storylines, and even the songs. This cultural phenomenon’s popularity is likely what drove over 130,000 Japanese netizens to cast their votes in the race for the best anime songs to date.

Earlier this month, the results of this Anime Song Election (much like the AKB48 General Elections) were aired on national television, much to everyone’s delight. They ranked 20 songs in total, but we want to focus more on the top 10. See how many you recognize (and can probably sing by heart)!

10. Inferno – Mrs. Green Apple (Fire Force)

9. God knows… – Aya Hirano (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

8. Get Wild – TM Network (City Hunter)

7. Guren no Yumiya – Linked Horizon (Attack on Titan)

6. Only my railgun – Move (A Certain Scientific Railgun)

5. Touch – Yoshimi Iwasaki (Touch)

Here’s one that you’ve probably heard at Japanese karaoke before, and for good reason. Yoshimi Iwasaki’s adorable voice is the perfect accompaniment to this 1980s pop-rock hit. It even has a sweet guitar solo! If you’re looking to impress your Japanese friends or colleagues at the next karaoke sesh, give this one a try.

4. Butter-Fly – Koji Wada (Digimon Adventure)

You think you love Digimon? So does Japan – enough to vote this bright and upbeat opening theme song into the top 5 of the Anime Elections! It definitely sounds like an anime song, and we’re sure that many Japanese people only need to hear the opening notes before they start singing along.

3. Uchuu Senkan Yamato – Isao Sasaki (Space Battleship Yamato)

This 1970s anime theme song might not be something you can get down on the dance floor to, but the deep vocals of Isao Sasaki invoke a sense of nostalgia with many. Plus, the fact that the song title is the same as the anime it’s featured in makes it pretty easy to remember!

2. Gurenge – LiSA (Demon Slayer)

Even though this song was released just last year, it has captured the ears and hearts of thousands of fans of both Demon Slayer and LiSA. It topped Japan’s Oricon charts, and now it’s almost first place in the Anime Song Elections as well. For those who say rock is dead, it’s not dead yet in Japan.

1. A Cruel Angel’s Thesis – Yoko Takahashi (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Even if you’ve never watched Neon Genesis Evangelion, you’ve probably heard this song before. Not only is it a hit at karaoke, but it’s also a pretty good song in general! It combines the powerful singing voice of Yoko Takahashi with dramatic choir back vocals, an energetic pace, and nostalgic 1990s instruments. It’s not that surprising that this classic topped the charts!

Further down the list were songs like Moonlight Densetsu from Sailor Moon, Cha-La Head-Cha-La from Dragon Ball Z, Snow halation from Love Live!, and more. Though a few recent songs eked their way into the top 20 results, it’s largely comprised of songs that are at least 20 years old.

Considering that many Japanese people watch (and re-watch) anime well into adulthood, it’s not that surprising! It looks like the love for Evangelion won’t die anytime soon, either.

Source: Otakomu

Top image: Pakutaso

