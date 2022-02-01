Both the opening and ending theme of this particular anime made it into the Top Three.

There’s no better way to release stress than by belting out a classic song with friends at karaoke. Anime theme songs, often known for their upbeat, inspirational melodies and lyrics, are especially popular choices for when you need a little boost of energy.

▼ Neon Genesis Evangelion‘s 1995 opening theme “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” is perhaps the most popular karaoke anime song of all time (though there are plenty who are sick of it, too).

To celebrate the past year of anime singing, electronics company Daiichi Kosho, which specializes in karaoke equipment, recently released their list of 2021’s anime theme songs that were sung the most on its DAM karaoke-on-demand service. In order to make the list, the corresponding anime series had to have completed airing between January 1 and December 31, 2021. Songs with more than one version on DAM were also counted as one song for tallying purposes.

Try not to break into song as you scroll through the list!

Top 10 Karaoke Anime Theme Songs of 2021

10. “Koko de Iki o Shite” (ここで息をして) by eill

Anime: Tokyo Revengers (ending theme)

9. “Gotobun no Katachi” (五等分のカタチ) by Nakano-ke no Itsutsugo

Anime: The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 (opening theme)

8. “Infinity” (インフィニティ) by Yuri

Anime: Sk8 the Infinity (ending theme)

7. “No. 1” by DISH//

Anime: My Hero Academia Season 5 (opening theme)

6. “Mahi” (麻痺) by yama

Anime: 2.43 Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team (opening theme)

5. “Yume o Kakeru!” (ユメヲカケル!) by various voice actors

Anime: Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 2 (opening theme)

The Horse Girls themselves sing the opening theme of their anime series’ second season, reaching fifth place on this list of top songs. Round up a large group of friends for karaoke and you can have fun by each taking on one the characters’ voices provided by professional voice actors Azumi Waki, Marika Kouno, Machico, Ayaka Ohashi, Chisa Kimura, Hitomi Ueda, and Saori Onishi. You’ll be galloping off to chase your own dreams before you know it.

4. “Akeboshi” (明け星) by LiSA

Anime: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc (opening theme)

Japanese singer LiSA has provided the majority of the theme songs for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–only the biggest Japanese pop culture phenomenon of the past couple of years. While the TV adaptation of the Mugen Train Arc only aired this past fall (significantly later than other series on this list), “Akeboshi” still garnered enough listens to land in fourth place.

3. “Yasashii Suisei” (優しい彗星) by YOASOBI

Anime: BEASTARS Season 2 (ending theme)

The first of two anime theme songs by musical duo YOASABI to make the list, this ending theme for the second season of BEASTARS is lyrically a perfect fit for the overall theme of the show. While the premise of anthropomorphic animals in high school may seem strange at first, the story has won several awards for its intimately raw depictions of emotion, love, and friendship in the unlikeliest of places.

2. “Cry Baby” by Official Hige Dandism

Anime: Tokyo Revengers (opening theme)

While the ending theme song for Tokyo Revengers rounded out tenth place, its opening theme “Cry Baby” reached second. With plenty of unique musical twists throughout the song, it’s no wonder that people never get bored of belting it out at karaoke. It’s more of the impressive talent that we’ve come to expect from the band whose name translates to something like “official manly moustache.”

1. Kaibutsu (怪物) by YOASOBI

Anime: BEASTARS Season 2 (opening theme)

Here we have it–the most popular anime theme song of 2021 through DAM’s service is also by YOASOBI and serves as the opening theme for BEASTARS’ second season. “Kaibutsu,” which means “monster,” contains poignant lyrics that capture the struggle of trying to be kind and staying true to yourself in a harsh world. It’s incredibly catchy and was possibly influenced by its artists’ work with vocaloids.

With 2022 now well underway, we’ll be keeping our ears primed for the next biggest karaoke anime hits of the season–and might try creating more live concert spaces in karaoke rooms for ourselves while we’re at it.

Source: Livedoor News via Otakomu

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!