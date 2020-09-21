Pikachu Sweets cafe also offers unnecessary yet must-have accessory.

As the most famous and recognizable Pocket Monster, it’s no surprise that Pikachu is the one with his name on the sign at the Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe. It’s also a no-brainer that in addition to the permanent-menu Pikachu cupcakes, the franchise mascot is also the inspiration for various seasonal sweets at the cafe in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro neighborhood.

But while everyone loves Pikachu, there are hundreds of other Pokémon species to love too, and soon Eevee fans will have one more reason to visit the cafe with this adorable dessert drink.

While the warm brown hue might have you imagining a sweet coffee or iced tea, the primary flavor here is actually apple, as the coming crisp fall weather brings the fruit to in-season deliciousness. The Vui Vui Eevee Tail Apple Pie Frappe is a slushy treat with both sweet and tart flavors, topped with a fluffy swirl of whipped cream that brings to mind the white tip of Eeevee’s tail, which is also reproduced in cookie form. Sprinkled into the whipped cream is crunchy crumbled pie crust, giving you a mix of textures and tastes in a beverage that’s fittingly multi-faceted, seeing as how it’s a salute to the Pokémon with the largest number of possible evolutions.

The drink itself is priced at 700 yen (US$6.60), but it’s pretty much a given that you’ll also want to pick up an Eevee drink sleeve, which is available for an additional 500 yen. Since the Vui Vui Eevee Tail Apple Pie Frappe is a cold drink, it’s not like you’ll need it to protect your fingertips from getting scalded, but if you’re a fan, you’ll need it all the same.

The Vui Vui Eevee Tail Apple Pie Frappe joins the Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Café menu on October 2, and will be available until December 4.

Cafe information

Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Café / ピカチュウスイーツ by ポケモンカフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 3-1-2, Sunshine City Alpa area 2nd floor

東京都豊島区東池袋3-1-2 サンシャインシティ 専門店街アルパ 2F

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website



Source, images: PR Times

