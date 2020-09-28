Bad news for aggressive foreign nations and Demon King Banriki.

According to preliminary budget reports the Japanese government is planning to establish a dedicated Electronic Warfare Force (Denshi Sen Senmon Butai) of the nation’s Self Defense Forces. This unit will have its headquarters in JGSDF Camp Asaka facilities in Saitama and Tokyo as well as bases in Hokkaido and Kumamoto Prefectures.

Electronic warfare is the tactic of manipulating electromagnetic energy for a variety of attack and defense purposes, but most importantly to jam radar and communications systems. This involves collecting information of a nation’s electromagnetic environment and attempting to isolate the transmissions used by an opposing force so that they can be precisely jammed without affecting one’s own or allies’ signals.

Although it is extremely important from a military standpoint, this area of warfare can be quite complex. Luckily, the Super Sentai series Electronic Force Denjiman (Denshi Sentai Denjiman) from 1980 laid it all out in an easy-to-digest 51-episode run.

So, as you can see, we ought to expect some cool transforming robots and laser battles with the establishment of the Electronic Warfare Force. This came as a surprise to fans of the original series who mistook the military documentary for a simple kids’ show.

“So it is real?! But it’s not the Electronic Force. It’s the Electronic Warfare Force!”

“I see. And will its members also be chosen by a robotic dog and given decoder rings?”

“I’m surprised this hasn’t already been done. It’s the cornerstone of modern warfare.”

“I’m glad a lot of old men are getting a kick out of this.”

“This means next the SDF will set up the Sunshine Force.”

“This would be a good name for an eSports team.”

“I think it’s a nice complement to our new Space Force.”

Part of the motivation for the Electronic Warfare Force is that neighboring countries Russia and China already have some of the world’s most sophisticated programs and it might be wise to at least try and keep up with them. With robust enough electronic warfare capabilities it’d be possible to invade a country before they even knew about it, Red Dawn-style.

And speaking of invasions, we also have to be concerned about a possible strike by the Vader Clan en route from the destroyed planet of Denji Land. Should that happen, the Electronic Warfare Force must be advanced enough to accept the Denji Boomerang from a robotic Chow Chow dog, which can be used to defeat the man-eating soap bubbles and the Demon King Banriki.

Look, electromagnetic warfare is extremely complex, so before attempting to learn more, you should probably consider getting an advanced degree in physics or watching the entire box sets of Denshi Sentai Denjiman and Denji Sentai Megaranger.

Source: The Sankei News, Hachima Kiko

Top image: YouTube/Tokusatsu Takashi

