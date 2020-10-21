Reveal comes 10 years to the day after group’s debut.

One of the big changes in anime songs in the modern era is the rise of in-front-of-the-camera performances by vocalists. It’s now a given that top talent will not only appear at fan events promoting individual anime, but also tour and produce videos for their most popular songs.

And for the past 10 years, anime song vocal duo ClariS has been putting their faces out there…but with their faces constantly covered by masks, and sometimes obscured by shadows as well.

▼ A medley of ClariS songs which appear on their upcoming greatest hits album

Originally composed of two teenagers who go by the names Clara and Alice, ClariS made their debut wearing masks, and have kept up the practice ever since, even when Alice left the group and current member Karen took her place. The only time they were “seen” without their masks was on album covers where the pair were represented by anime-style illustrations, even as their hit list continued to grow with their musical contributions to popular franchises including Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Oreimo, Nisemonogatari, and Cells at Work.

Tuesday was the 10-year anniversary of the group’s forming, and to mark the occasion ClariS held its first online streaming concert. The even bigger first, though, came when ClariS removed their masks part-way through the concert and showed their faces for the first time.

The unmasking mirrored a lyric from a new song from the pair, “Precious,” which says “On this special day, we want to greet everyone with our uncovered faces.”

The concert’s setlist was largely drawn from the songs included in ClariS’ best hits collection that went on sale October 21 and is split into two albums (Green Star, which contains “Precious,” and Pink Moon).

The first-pressings of the albums are the first on which Claris’ appear in human form, and have a special clear-section two-piece jacket that allows you to remove the masks to relive the reveal whenever you’d like.

Source, images: Press release

