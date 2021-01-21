Wear your love for Sailor Moon front and center!

As the pandemic surges on, the need for masks that are not just functional but also fashionable has spread around the world. Of course, the best kind of fashion in our eyes is anime gear, and what better way to express your love of anime and manga than with a face mask?!

That’s why we’re head-over-heels for the limited-edition Sailor Moon masks that will soon be on sale at the Sailor Moon Store in Harajuku. These masks, which are based on the various shapes of Sailor Moon’s transformation compacts, come in three varieties: her first Transformation Brooch, her Crystal Star, and her Cosmic Heart Compact.

▼ Shown respectively from left to right

Each one comes in a pretty shade of the pastel pink that’s synonymous with the anime’s aesthetics, with a small print of one of the brooches or compacts on the left-hand side. It’s a subtle nod to the popular anime, but fans will definitely recognize it, and it could become a fantastic conversation piece. However, they are designed specifically to avoid making your face look big (a popular request among Japanese women), making them a little on the smaller size and sadly not one-size-fits-all.

Still, if they fit, they’ll be a stylish everyday accessory! They’ll be released on January 22 and will sell for 1,000 yen (US$9.65) each only at the Sailor Moon Store or through the official fan club, Pretty Guardians. They’ll be perfect for wearing to the newest Sailor Moon film, so if you haven’t seen it yet, why not pick one (or all three) up?

Source: Sailor Moon Official via Nijimen

Image: Sailor Moon Official

