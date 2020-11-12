There’s nothing like live piano music to sooth the soul!
With everything going on, we want to find solace in anything we can, and what better way than with some free live music? For many Tokyo commuters last week, there was something special to be found in JR Otsuka Station: a colorful “street” piano.
11月１日～7日の期間限定で、ストリートピアノがJR大塚駅に設置されます🎹💕— 豊島区 (@city_toshima) October 28, 2020
タイトルは「-あおのふるまい-池袋駅ストリートピアノ」
期間中はどなたでも演奏いただけます🥰
詳細は区HPをご覧ください。
©HiroshiIshimori #あおのふるまい #としま文化の日https://t.co/WF7ufriAb6 pic.twitter.com/b3qL6vQswR
During the period of November 1 to November 7, this piano waited for players and listeners in its designated spot in Otsuka Station in north-central Tokyo, eager to please passersby and lift everyone’s spirits. It was open for anyone to play, and lots of people took advantage, from very beginners…
【駅ピアノ】ハラミちゃん急上昇ランク第3位記念に便乗して、大塚駅で弾いてみた動画を上げます😅— 茶トラスキー🍖🎹🍚@ハラミちゃん全国ツアー11/12抽選結果待ちぬ～ (@neko2nyan) November 5, 2020
すみませんな演奏ですがなにとぞよろしくお願いします。撮影していただいたクリエーターのピアニストさん、ありがとうございました🙇♂️ pic.twitter.com/Did6yd56Ql
To the more intermediate…
大塚駅のストリートピアノ— きのきの＊ぴあの (@piano_kinokino) November 3, 2020
沢山の方に話しかけて頂き、動画を撮って頂き、プレゼントまで頂き、ありがとうございました🧡
娘も私も有名人気分になれて嬉しかったです😁
次にお会いした時に娘の成長したピアノをお聴かせできるよう練習に励みます
最後まで聴いて下さる方は↓https://t.co/RBkHqDBcmv pic.twitter.com/8C9AZ7twoq
To the advanced!
大塚駅のストリートピアノでPorter RobinsonのSomething Comfortingを弾いてみた。撮影してくださったAnzy(@anzypiano)さんありがとうございました。 pic.twitter.com/vaeyJWZpkH— KEN (作曲、ピアノなど) (@smart_compo) November 5, 2020
But the real pleasure for many commuters was listening to talented pianists playing anime and vocaloid songs, like YouTube pop pianist Harami-chan, who was requested to play a medley of Demon Slayer theme songs, even though she’d never done one before.
A member of YouTube piano trio Yoshikane-san teamed up with fellow YouTube pianist and elementary school student Tappi-kun for two more Demon Slayer songs, “Yoru ni Kakeru” and “Gurenge”.
A high school student wowed the crowd when he played a jazz rendition of Hatsune Miku’s “Senbonzakura”:
大塚駅のストリートピアノ最終日。千本桜のジャズアレンジを弾く男子高校生。圧巻。 pic.twitter.com/lnFGhHTSi2— えなかじ (@enakaji) November 7, 2020
And another YouTube pianist played a different vocaloid song by 40mp (sung by Hatsune Miku), “Karakuri Pierrot”.
Though these performances drew large crowds and were probably not very safe in light of the pandemic, they seemed to bring cheer not only to the commuters, who got to hear some of their favorite songs performed live, but also the pianists, who were all really happy to have had the chance to play the instrument.
“I just played ‘Melt’ [by Hatsune Miku] on the Otsuka Station Street Piano. It had a beautiful sound!”
“Today at Otsuka station there was a pianist and a violinist playing together. It was beautiful.”
“Otsuka Station has a piano right now! Lots of people are taking turns playing it, which gave the place a beautiful atmosphere. It was so relaxing!”
“I love street pianos and I watch videos of them online all the time, but I just saw my first one in person at Otsuka Station!”
“The Otsuka street piano was so much fun to play!! Thank you!”
“I’ve always wanted to play an original song on a beautiful piano…It felt so good!”
The piano was part of a project by the Toshima Ward Cultural Affairs Department called “Ao no Furumai ~Ikebukuro Street Piano~”, which was in part to commemorate Toshima Ward being selected as the best “Future City of Sustainable Development Goals”. Though it’s now gone from Otsuka Station, there are plans for it to be installed in Ikebukuro Station in April next year, so if you want to give your own piano talents a try or just want a chance to listen to some live piano music, definitely check it out!
Source: Twitter/大塚駅ピアノ
Top image © HiroshiIshimori
