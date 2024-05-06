We try the edibile flowers that everyone’s talking about right now, and let you know where you can get them.

The days are finally beginning to warm up in Tokyo, which means ice cream weather is now upon us, and if you’re looking for a variety that’ll wow all your friends and followers on social media, you’ll want to put Dolce Tacubo Caffe on your must-visit list.

With locations in Daikanyama and Toranomon Hills, this sweets store has been building up a large following of fans, who come for the canelés, puddings, and cream puffs. However, at the Toranomon Hills location, they have something else on the menu — soft serve ice creams that are so beautiful they look like works of art.

▼ There are currently three varieties to choose from — milk, pistachio, and mix, which is a half-and-half.

The pistachio is a limited-time flavour so we were very tempted to try it, but as this was our first visit we opted to go with the standard milk variety.

▼ After a few minutes of waiting, it was placed in our hand like an angel from soft serve heaven.

Priced at 800 yen (US$5.23) for takeout or 815 yen for eat-in, with eat-in customers also required to order a drink, this ice cream doesn’t come cheap, but the oohs and ahhs you’ll get from passersby and the likes you’ll gather on social media are priceless.

▼ The delicate folds of soft cream look like flower petals.

The lighting in the store falls on the dessert in such a way that it enhances the highlights and shadows of the folds, creating a stunning-looking ice cream. It seemed too beautiful to eat, but when we slid the spoon into it for a mouthful, it delivered such a sublime sweetness to the taste buds that we were quick to finish it in no time.

The light and airy soft serve was beautifully contrasted with the crunchy ice cream cone, proving that it not only looked beautiful but contained quality ingredients as well. It’s definitely an ice cream worth trying, and now we’re hoping they’ll serve it up in Daikanyama soon too!

Cafe information

Dolce Tacubo Caffe / ルチェ タクボ カフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Toranomon 2-6-1, Toranomon Hills Station Tower B2F T-Market

東京都港区虎ノ門2-6-1 虎ノ門ヒルズステーションタワー B2F T-MARKET

Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Mon-Sat), 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Sunday, public holidays)

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

