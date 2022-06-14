The lazy egg is making its streaming debut in a way we never expected.

Out of all the Sanrio characters out there–and there are many–no one is as lazy as Gudetama, the perpetually exhausted egg yolk. With his melancholy view on life, general lack of motivation, and relatable catchphrase–“Darui…” (“What a drag…”)–the bright yellow character has become a smash hit after his debut in 2013. Since then he’s had his own anime short, which ran for six years, and even boasts over 1,000,000 followers on Twitter.

Now Gudetama is getting its very own Netflix show…and it’s live-action! It’s called Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, and on June 11, they released a sneak peak of the new show in the form of the teaser below.

In it, we get to witness the birth of Gudetama as classical music plays in the background. In a bowl of eggs in what looks like a refrigerator, a hatching egg knocks another out of the bowl, which cracks and releases Gudetama. After he falls to the floor, he slowly rolls over, then says, “Darui~” as he gradually slides away.

While the teaser doesn’t give much away, news releases say that the story is about how Gudetama’s ever-excited but always hot chick friend Shakipiyo gets him wrapped up in the quest to find their mother. Details haven’t been announced about who is in charge of the production of the show, but we do know that Sanrio worked together with Netflix to produce this combination of live-action and CG animation, so it ought to be great.

Netizens reacted to the announcement with both surprise and excitement:

“Hmm this is a fresh take on Gudetama lol”

“Netflix is doing a Gudetama show?!”

“Live-action!!”

“This is the type of thing CG is good for.”

“What is this raw creature?!”

“I’ve seen lots of live-action adaptions but never would have expected Gudetama…I’m excited.”

“I watched it first with headphones on and I have to say, the sound is spectacular. From the sound of the egg hitting the shelf to the sound of it breaking, even Gudetama’s jiggly movements. This might be what it means to go live-action!”

“I’m a huge Gudetama fan but I never dreamed of a live action show lol. I might have to sign up for Netflix for this.”

“A Gudetama live-action…? Well it looks cute and funny so I’ll probably watch it.”



Through Netflix, Gudetama released a statement saying, “Looks like Netflix might cook me…Shakipiyo’s excited about something…What a drag…” Seems like he’s less excited about his new series than his fans are.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but it’s expected to be available to Netflix subscribers worldwide sometime this year. If you’re a fan of Sanrio’s laziest character, make sure you keep your eye out for his new series! And don’t forget to check out the new attraction at Sanrio Puroland. Gudetama might make an appearance to celebrate!

