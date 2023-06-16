An adorable and cool addition to any dog-lover’s wardrobe, even if you haven’t seen the anime this pooch is from.

Whether or not you’re familiar with the term “Yokosuka jacket,” it’s a pretty safe bet that you’ve seen one. Named for the port city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, where the style originated, Yokosuka jackets (also called “sukajan”) are jackets with contrasting colors between the torso and sleeves and colorful, intricate embroidery on the back.

Usually the subject of the embroidery is some kind of animal respected for its strength, tenacity, or ferociousness, like dragons, tigers, or hawks. But if you want your sukajan with an extra dash of cuteness, there’s a Shiba dog Yokosuka jacket on the way.

If you’re thinking that you’ve seen this particular pooch somewhere before, it’s because this isn’t just any Shiba Inu. It’s Haru, the marque star of anime/manga Sekai no Owari ni Shiba Inu to, titled Doomsday With My Dog in its English-language releases. To make sure the full adorableness of Haru is embodied in the jacket, the garment was designed by Doomsday With My Dog creator Yu Ishihara himself.

▼ The jacket’s embroidery requires more than 300,000 stiches, but it’s worth it when the end result is this cute.

▼ Doomsday With My Dog’s unnamed human lead models the jacket

Yokosuka jackets used to be primarily a men’s garment, but in recent years they’ve gained popularity among women putting together spunky fashion ensembles, and so the Shiba sukajan is a unisex piece of clothing, offered in sizes medium through extra-extra-large,

Though the Haru sukajan doesn’t appear anywhere within the anime/manga series itself, it’s being produced by Tokyo-based cosplay clothing specialty company Cospa. Preorders can be made up to July 2 on the Cospa online store here, where it’s priced at 23,100 yen (US$170), with delivery scheduled for mid-September, so you can have yours by the time the weather starts to get cold and put it into the rotation with your Pokémon and Ranma 1/2 sukajan.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Cospa

