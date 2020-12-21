Criminal proceedings began against an Osaka man in his 20s this past week, who left malicious online comments prior to the wrestler’s death.

Fuji TV and Netflix’s reality series Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 was cut short this year after 22-year-old pro wrestler and cast member Hana Kimura was found deceased in her apartment on May 23. Her death was ruled a suicide, after months of cyberbullying which had peaked after an altercation with fellow cast member Kai Kobayashi on the show, despite the fact that many viewers viewed her response as justified. Kai also subsequently shared information that these kinds of tense interactions on the show may not have been as unscripted as they were made to seem.

▼ Hana in March 2020

In July, Hana’s mother, retired pro wrestler Kyoko Kimura, requested evidence of slanderous tweets against her daughter. It seems that investigators have made progress since the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department filed charges on December 17 against a man in his 20s from Minoh City, Osaka Prefecture, who allegedly posted over five particularly malicious messages to Hana’s Twitter account which were among 140 instances of cyberbullying saved to Hana’s smartphone. Police are continuing to investigate approximately 300 hate messages she received from 200 separate accounts.

The suspect has already admitted that he posted the messages and even sent a message of apology to Kyoko in June, stating: “I will carry this sin for the rest of my life.” No further information about his identity has been released.

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people here to help. Click here for more info.

Source: Kyodo News via Hachima Kiko

Featured image: Twitter/@hanadayo0903

