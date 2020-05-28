Decision comes after suspended broadcast of new episodes following reality program star’s apparent suicide.

The May 23 death of Japanese pro wrestler and reality TV star Hana Kimura has shocked fans around the world, While no official statement has been made regarding the cause of death, it’s widely believed that Kimura committed suicide following a surge in hateful online comments directed at the 22-year-old daughter of pro wrestler Kyoko Kimura.

Kimura’s mainstream recognition was greatly boosted last September when she joined the cast of Japanese reality TV show Terrace House, which had begun its latest iteration, Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, in May of 2019 on Netflix, with a July broadcast TV premiere on Japanese station Fuji TV. Following Kimura’s death, Fuji TV decided to suspend the scheduled broadcast of its newest Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 episode on May 25, and Netflix did the same for its planned May 26 and June 2 episodes, and those delays are now permanent.

On May 27, Fuji TV and East Entertainment (Terrace House’s production company) issued a joint statement announcing that filming for the series has been cancelled, and also that previously available episodes are being removed from FOD, Fuji TV’s online streaming service.

The statement, posted to Fuji TV’s website, says:

“Regarding the recent passing of cast member Hana Kimura, we would like to one again express our deep sadness and offer our sincere condolences to her family. Regarding Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, we have decided to cancel future filming, and also to halt the streaming availability of episodes on FOD. We accept the seriousness of this situation, and will be earnestly taking it into consideration moving forward.”

The same statement has been posted to the Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 official website, which now consists solely of a top page with the program’s logo and the statement, and also via the official Terrace House Twitter account.

この度、番組に出演されていた、 木村花さんがご逝去された事について、 改めてお悔やみ申し上げます。 またご遺族の方々にも深く哀悼の意を表します。 —

TERRACE HOUSE (@TH6TV) May 27, 2020

尚「TERRACE HOUSE TOKYO 2019-2020」に関しましては、制作を中止する事を決定致しました。 この度のことを重く受け止め、今後も真摯に対応して参りたいと考えております。 —

TERRACE HOUSE (@TH6TV) May 27, 2020

In total, Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 aired 38 episodes on Fuji TV, with an additional three streamed on Netflix. Tokyo 2019-2020 was the fifth series in the Terrace House franchise, and East Entertainment has not commented on whether or not it plans to revive the franchise once some time has passed from Kimura’s death.

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people here to help. Click here for more info.

Source: Fuji TV via IT Media, Livedoor News/Nikkan Sports via Jin

Images: Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 official website

