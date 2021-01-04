Human Centipede, watch out. There’s a new challenger in town.

Plushies, whether you prefer to stack them on your bed or create a shrine out of them, have a way of being therapeutic.

Providing a calming atmosphere with their cuteness or literally being able to warm you up for the winter, people of all ages and subcultures can enjoy stuffed animals.

Though for some plushies, such as this one below, the balance between comforting vibes and horror aesthetics is straddled very liberally.

▼ Wow, can’t wait to buy the… “Very Long Pikachued Insect Elf Plush Doll Cute Anime Cartoon Pillow Stuffed Toy Yellow Decoration Christmas Gift For Kids” for my friends!

Hereon referred to as Pikacentipede for brevity’s sake, the plushie accomplishes the rare feat of being both cute and disconcerting at the same time.

Pikacentipede is available in four different sizes from Chinese online retailer AliExpress, and depending which size you choose, the price of the plushie ranges between 2,205 yen to 9,455 yen (US$21.36 to $91.58).

The shortest Pikacentipede is as short as 85 centimeters (two feet nine inches) whereas the longest Pikacentipede is at a whooping 1.7 meters (five feet six inches).

And while the Pikacentipede’s long body is divided into chunky, bulbous portions, the plushie seems to bend easily and can serve a variety of functions based off the photos: it can be used as a pillow, a neck rest while on a long flight (post-COVID-19 of course), and even as a stomach warmer while working at your desk.

▼ Does YOUR Pikachu plushie contain these multitude uses?

Netizen reactions to the Pikacentipede plushie fluctuated between amusement and mock horror:

“Is this Caterpie’s and Pikachu’s child…?”

“Caterchu!”

“The more I stare at this the more I want to bleach out my eyes.”

“Looks like some deep sea denizen finally crawling out of the abyss.”

“Someone get the centipede spray.”

At the time of writing, the Pikacentipede can be purchased here on AliExpress. Given AliExpress’s sometimes wild URL shenanigans, you can also find the product by searching up “very long Pikachu.”

If you’re still digging around the Internet for plushies with a slightly eldritch design, and aren’t averse to tentacles around your neck, then this octopus could be a great gift for friends — or to reward yourself for surviving 2020.

Source, images: AliExpress

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!