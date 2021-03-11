Two large men offered help on freezing cold morning, left without giving their names.

On the morning of January 10, a 71-year-old man was crossing the street in the town of Sanyo Onada, Yamaguchi Prefecture. With the previous night having been bitterly cold, though, the pavement had become iced over, and he slipped and fell before reaching the other side.

The next thing the man remembers is waking up in an ambulance, being rushed to the hospital with a bleeding head wound suffered in the fall. However, an injury wasn’t the only thing he acquired in the accident, as when he regained consciousness he found he also had two down jackets in his possession, neither of which are his.

After receiving medical treatment, the man aske the paramedics about the articles of clothing. According to them, after his fall took place at about 7 a.m., a passerby noticed him lying in the street and called an ambulance. Before the ambulance arrived, though, two large men also happened to walk by, and they gave up their coats to keep the man’s body warm. One of them put his jacket underneath the 71-year-old as a buffer between him and the ice-cold asphalt, and the other laid his jacket on top of the man like a blanket. One of them even put a scarf around the man. They then waited for the ambulance to arrive, and when it did, they both left without giving their names, or asking for their clothing back.

The 71-year-old has now recovered from his injury, and still has the two extra-large jackets (one yellow and the other purple), plus the scarf, at his home, and he’s now looking for the two Samaritans. “I’d like to give them back their clothes, and also to thank them” he says. Neither man has come forward to reclaim the garments, though, as apparently their warm hearts are enough to protect them against any lingering winter chills.

Source: Yomiuri Shimbun via Yahoo! Japan News

Top image © SoraNews24

