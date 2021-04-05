And one with an omelet and curry, too!

Do you like beef bowls? Do you also like yakisoba? Then beef bowl eatery Sukiya has a menu item for you! The Yakisoba Gyudon bowl is back again to celebrate the upcoming release of the newest Crayon Shin-chan movie, Crayon Shin-chan: Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy.

This limited-time-only menu item, which experienced record sales when it first appeared in 2013, serves a healthy heaping of yakisoba noodles on top of the classic beef bowl. Not only do you get the spices and fragrances of Japan’s most popular fried noodle dish, but you can also enjoy the sweetness and meatiness of a beef bowl! The combination might sound weird, but the huge popularity of this dish when it previously appeared on Sukiya’s menu should tell you how utterly delicious it is.

Now, do you also like curry and omelets? There’s a dish for you, too! The brand new Yakisoba Gyudon Omu Curry MIX combines all of Japan’s best comfort foods by layering a fluffy omelet on top of the Yakisoba Gyudon, and pouring a thick, mild Yokohama curry sauce with vegetables on top. With all those tasty layers mixing and matching together, it’s probably going to be one of the most interesting dishes to ever grace your taste buds.

For the young’uns with more discerning tastes, there’s also a Beef Omelet Yakisoba bowl (called Okosama Gyu Omu Soba), which is like the MIX bowl, but without the curry. It combines some of the most popular foods among young Japanese kids, so the little ones in your life are sure to love it!

But why do all these dishes have yakisoba? Because they’re inspired by the yakisoba sandwich that appears in the Crayon Shin-chan film! Does that mean it plays a big role in the movie? You’ll have to watch it to find out! Crayon Shin-chan: Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy is coming to Japanese theaters on April 23.

The three yakisoba menu items, meanwhile, will be available starting on April 7. For a regular-sized bowl, the Yakisoba Gyudon will sell for 500 yen (US$4.52), and the Yakisoba Gyudon Omu Curry MIX for 690 yen. The Okosama Gyu Omu Soba will cost just 300 yen. Make sure you give these limited-time only menu items a taste before they’re gone in the middle of May!

Source: Sukiya via Hachima Kiko

Images: Sukiya

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!