The cheating heart of the cards.

Though there will always be some people who go on to become lifelong fans of youth-oriented hobbies, oftentimes people grow out of them as they get older. When that happens, you can frequently find the endpoint of their fandom in the form of an online auction, where they divest themselves of their otaku possessions and cash out, transferring their collection to someone else who’s still an active fan.

However, in the case of an extremely enviable collection of Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards for sale on Japan’s Yahoo! Auctions website right now, there’s no sign the fan who originally amassed it has lost any of his passion for the collectible trading card game and related anime franchise. What has, however, wavered is his devotion to his wife, who after discovering he was cheating on her has put his cards up for sale, leaving the cost of her vengeance up to the highest bidder.

▼ Why just say goodbye to an ex when you can say goodbye to them and their stuff that’s cluttering up what’s now solely your home?

The listing, which can be found here, is for a total of 26 multi-pack boxes of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, at least 25 of which appear to be unopened. Many of them are from early series in the game’s history, and the set includes packs from the Magic Ruler, Pharoah’s Servant, Curse of Anubis, Thousand Eyes Bible, Mythological Age, and Spell of Mask booster sets. The seller has also posted the following message:

“This is my first listing on Yahoo! Auctions. As an act of revenge against my husband for cheating on me, I have decided to sell his collection. The items are unopened, so I’d be happy if I can get a good price for these…The boxes have been on a shelf with a cover over them, so they aren’t even dusty. I don’t have much familiarity with collectible card games, but to my untrained eyes the items have no damage or tearing, so please accept their condition as-is. Thank you.”

Bidding opened on Saturday at just one yen, and as of this writing 350 bids have been paced, driving the price up to 6.5 million yen (US$62,800) and prompting online reactions such as:

“I know he cheated on her, but isn’t it going too far to just sell his belongings like that?”

“If he’s gonna be angry at someone, he should be angry at himself for cheating, not his wife.”

“A single unopened early series box can go for several tens of thousands of yen by itself, so this is going to sell for a ton of money.”

“Did the other woman use a Change of Heart card on him?”

“And then his wife played Burst Stream of Destruction.”

“I wonder if the husband is one of the people bidding, trying to get his collection back.”

Considering that most auctions for in-demand items see a flurry of activity at their tail end, the price is likely to climb higher still before the auction ends this Saturday.

