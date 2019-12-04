Yu-Gi-Oh interior item would make a great talking point in your home, that’s for sure!

Yu-Gi-Oh! is an old-time favorite anime for many people who grew up in the early 2000’s, and, along with Pokémon, is one of the most popular card games to come from Japan. The collectible cards can sell for hundreds of thousands or even millions of yen (thousands or hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars), and players of the card game can be pretty intense about it.

One of the most famous cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is the Pot of Greed, which has become an international joke on the Internet thanks to the anime, which tells you what it does every single time it’s used.

▼ In case you didn’t know what “Pot of Greed” does, you will most certainly know by the end of this video.

Of course, the good people at Premium Bandai can’t let any popular, anime-related character or feature go without making a product out of it, so the awesome anime goods store has just opened pre-orders for a real-life, decorative Pot of Greed (no magical powers included).

This Pot of Greed stands 25 centimeters (almost 10 inches) tall and is about 30 centimeters in diameter at its widest point, so it’s a sizable replica suitable for any Yu-Gi-Oh! fan’s home. It’s a ceramic vase hand-crafted in the traditional style of Mino Province, now Gifu prefecture, and is also carefully painted by hand, so each and every one is a little bit different.

The pot is strictly decorative and therefore cannot be used to hold liquids, so you might wonder, “Well then, what does the Pot of Greed do?!” But don’t worry, P-Bandai has various suggestions for its use: as a present for your lover or friend, as an item to add an element of beauty to your home, or as simply a decorative accent to your toko-no-ma, or alcove in your Japanese-style room.

Reservations for the pot, which sold for 11,500 yen (US$105.52), opened at 4 p.m. on December 2, but by the next morning it was, unfortunately, already sold out. If you managed to get your reservation in before they were all gone, you’ll get your Pot of Greed in June 2020. Otherwise, scour the resale sites starting next summer to see if you can’t get your hands on one!

Source: Premium Bandai via My Game News Flash

Images: Premium Bandai

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!