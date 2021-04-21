Slayers star takes virtual stage, with one more anime sorceress along for the fun.

The past year has been an especially difficult one for musical performers, as the pandemic has made concerts, fan meet-and-greets, and other gatherings impossible. As an anime character, though, Line Inverse, star of the Slayers franchise, is in no danger of personally contracting or spreading the virus, and so she’ll be holding a concert, online in virtual space, next month.

Within the Slayers setting, the self-proclaimed “beautiful sorcery genius” might not herself be renowned for her singing skills, but her voice actress, the legendary Megumi Hayashibara, most certainly is. Hayashibara, whose resume features such iconic characters as Evangelion’s Rei Ayanami, Ranma 1/2’s Ranma Saotome, and even Sanrio’s Hello Kitty, has contributed theme songs to a staggering number of anime productions over the course of her career, including more than two dozen for Slayers.

For her concert, officially called the Lina Inverse 3D Concert, Lina will be performing the songs “Give a Reason” (opening theme to Slayers Next), “Midnight Blue” (ending theme to the first Slayers motion picture), “Breeze” (opening theme to Slayers Try), “Revolution” (ending theme to Slayers Revolution), and “Two Thumbs Up” (an image song from the Slayers Megumixxx compilation album).

In addition to songs, the streamed event, which is part of the Slayers 30-year-anniversary festivities, will include a “YouTuber-style” video component, featuring not only Lina but also apparently also her friend/rival Naga, as both Hayashibara and Naga’s voice actress, Maria Kawamura, are listed in the event’s voice credits, with franchise creator Hajime Kanzaka acting as script supervisor.

As for the specific venues, on May 7 the concert will stream via XWorld VR Chat, while on May 8 the host is streaming video platform Twitcasting. Both start at 9 p.m. with a ticket fee of 3,300 yen (US$32). Ticket numbers are being limited, and applications can be made for the May 7 stream here and the May 8 one here.

Source: Gugenka via Otakomu

Images: Gugenka

