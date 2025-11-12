“Congratulations, teenage me!” says Perfume member.

In September, Japanese pop trio Perfume announced that they were going on hiatus. The decision seems to be an amicable one, not born out of any internal drama or disenchantment with the music industry. The members simply said that, 25 years after Perfume first formed as an idol unit, they wanted a break, and that the plan is to come back together after the hiatus as “a better, cooler Perfume.”

With the pop star lifestyle as busy as it is, the three vocalists now have time for things other than performing and recording, and Ayaka Nishiwaki, also known to fans by her stage name A-chan, made the surprise announcement on Tuesday that she’s gotten married.

Nishiwaki broke the news through her Instagram account, revealing that she’s now married to an “ordinary man.” Within the Japanese entertainment industry, “ordinary” in this sense doesn’t necessarily refer to someone being mediocre in terms of looks, personality, professional success, or other common measures of attractiveness, but rather someone who doesn’t work in show business and also isn’t otherwise someone in the public eye. However, that doesn’t mean that Nishiwaki’s husband isn’t interested in pop music, since, as a matter of fact, he was a fan of Nishiwaki’s before they tied the knot.

There are more than a few idol fans with daydreams of somehow becoming personally acquainted with their favorite singer and having the relationship blossom into romance. In this case, though, the singer herself had that fantasy, as Nishiwaki revealed in her post that it’s long been her dream to one day marry a fan.

“I have recently gotten married to an ordinary man. We have been friends since a very long time ago, becoming best friends who know many things about each other, and he cheers for me and Perfume with all of his heart. He’s one of our fans! LOL It was my dream to marry a fan. Congratulations, teenage me! You did it!”

▼ Perfume’s most recent music video, for the song “Meguri Loop”

The 36-year-old Nishiwaki went on to muse about some of the things she’s looking forward to in married life.

“If I were going to express who I am with hashtags, there are a lot I could use, like #Perfume, #vocalist, #singer, #dancer, #three-person idol unit, #Hiroshima, #A-chan, #talkative, #cheerful, #travel, #sweets, #health and beauty, #woman, and #family. I’ve always thought that #mother, #mama, #child, #baby would naturally become part of what describes aspects my life someday.”

Nishiwaki’s most recent photos show her in Barcelona, but she hasn’t mentioned whether or not the trip to Spain was part of her honeymoon or not, and detailed tidbits about her love life probably aren’t likely to feature regularly in her posts, as she’s asked that media outlets refrain from prying into the identity of her husband or his family, in deference to their non-celebrity status. She also asks that Perfume’s fans keep watching over her, implying that getting married hasn’t changed her plans to return to performing once the group reunites following their hiatus.

Source: Instagram/a_chan.prfm_p000001

Top image: Pakutaso

