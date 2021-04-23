Make cleaning fun by recreating scenes from the Shin Godzilla movie!

Have you seen the new Kong vs. Godzilla movie yet? You should, it’s awesome, full of crazy giant monster battles and…well, that’s all you need right? If you’re a Godzilla fan, it’s a must-see.

Godzilla fans also, by the way, need to have this Godzilla dust mop cover, which is essential to make cleaning your home fun!

This cover, which is sold by novelty anime and gaming goods maker Premium Bandai, is based not on the Godzilla that appears in the new Hollywood-made Godzilla film, but rather on the second form Godzilla takes in Japan’s most recent iteration of the Godzilla universe: Shin Godzilla.

To use it, simply insert the handle of your dust mop through the hole in his torso, slide him down to the bottom of the handle, secure him to the head of the mop with the buttons on its stomach, and have a whale (or a monster?) of a time recreating scenes from the movie in your living room!

▼ Rawr!

His realistic printed design boasts “like-real eyes” and “skin”, but don’t worry, he’s not a real Godzilla. He’s only here to slither around your house, probably scare your pets, and help clean the floor. You also needn’t worry about Godzilla himself actually picking up any dust; his smooth, glossy, polyester skin is specifically designed to repel dust.

Of course, you can choose to not put Godzilla to work at all, and simply keep him as a lovable plush doll and lap pet, or as a home decoration item. He measures 500 by 130 by 185 millimeters (19.7 by 5.1 by 7.3 inches), so he’s a sizeable–and impactful–piece to put on display.

This Shin Godzilla “Second-form Godzilla” dust mop cover can be preordered from P-Bandai’s online shop here for 5,280 yen (US$49), and is expected to ship in September. Supply is limited, so once all of the stock has been claimed, it’ll be gone forever. Don’t miss out on the chance to have Godzilla help you with your housework!

Source, images: @Press

