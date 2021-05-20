Madoka or Hikaru has been a dilemma for anime fans for almost 40 years, and now it’s decision time all over again.

As an audio/video medium, anime is all about the appeal of its sights and sounds. However, Tokyo-based fragrance company Fairytail Parfum wants to get another of otaku’s senses involved, and so it crafts special perfumes inspired by iconic characters.

For its latest project, Fairytail Parfum is turning its attention to one of the greatest anime/manga romances of the 1980s, Kimagure Orange Road. And since at its core KOR is a love triangle, they’ve created scents for both of its female leads.

Up first is a perfume for the mysteriously alluring Madokawa Ayukawa. As a character whose feelings are always hard to pin down (her personality is where the kimagure/capricious part of the series’ title comes from), the Madoka perfume is fittingly complex, with the designers choosing a blend of aromas that starts off cute and enticing, then transitions to something more mature and sophisticated.

▼ Top notes of mandarin and bergamot orange are followed by a mix of jasmine, rose, and peony before a floral patchouli and white musk finish.

Meanwhile, for Madoka’s best friend, and also unintentional romantic rival, Hikaru Hiyama, the designers opted for a brighter, more energizing feeling to reflect her bubbly, uninhibited personality.

▼ Hikaru’s perfume has top notes of grapefruit, lemon, and black currant, followed by violet, rose, and rhubarb middle notes leading to a finish of amber and musk.

In addition to graphic and font design on the bottles that evokes KOR’s unabashed‘80s pop vibe, each fragrance comes in a box covered with amazing artwork from the anime’s inimitable character designer, Akemi Takada.

Both fragrances come in a 50-milliliter (1.7-ounce) bottle and are identically priced at 3,500 yen (US$34). Orders can be made through Amazon (Madoka here, Hikaru here) or Fairytail Parfum’s online store here, which is also offering acrylic art prints of the box illustrations.

