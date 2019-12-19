Ever wondered what a virtual idol smells like? Now you can find out!

This is Kizuna Ai. You may have heard of her; she’s the most popular virtual idol on YouTube.

Kizuna Ai has a lot of things to boast about, despite not even really existing in physical form. Her YouTube channel now has over 2.6 million subscribers with fans all around the world, released a music album titled hello, world, and done video collaborations with famous music producer Yasutaka Nakata. She’s also a sokesperson for of Cup Noodles, a legitimate voice actress and even a Japanese cultural ambassador.

Now the virtual idol is branching out into the world of sweet-smelling aromas with a new fragrance collection. Kizuna Ai has teamed up with perfume company Scentnations to create two different fragrances, each taking inspiration from an aspect of her personality.

The first scent is named Berry Milk and was said to be inspired by the colour of Kizuna Ai’s costumes. Berry Milk is perfect for anyone who is looking for that spark of joy, or who wants to fall in love, regardless of if you’re a man or a woman. The fragrance has notes of strawberry milk, jasmine and peppermint.

The second scent, Apple Herbs, was inspired by Ai’s adorable, ever-changing facial expressions. The refreshing fragrance is well suited for anyone who needs an energy boost. Apple Herbs has notes of (unsurprisingly) apple, citrus, berries and black pepper.

Both Apple Herbs and Berry Milk are retailing for 3,500 yen (US$32) and feature the YouTuber’s silhouette on the bottles.

Fans of the virtual idol should get their order in soon though. To celebrate the collaboration, Scentnations is offering a free A2 sized poster of Kizuna Ai to the first 5000 people to order one of each aroma. The perfume is also a limited-time-only deal – the collaboration will run from December 19 to January 31. You can order online from the official website here.

