Show good face with No Face.

Since its premier in 2001, Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away has captured the imagination, hearts, and stomachs of many, even breaking box office records which had remained undefeated until its most recent oust by a Demon Slayer movie. Now, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this beloved film, Studio Ghibli has released a Spirited Away-themed baseball jacket.

Priced at 29,800 yen (US$287.71), the jacket comes in four sizes: small, medium, large and extra large. While this isn’t the first Studio Ghibli production to be given an homage via baseball jacket, embroidered into the jacket’s rayon exterior are memorable decals from Spirited Away. The back of the jacket features the film’s title, the year of its release, and a carefully stitched depiction of the iconic scene where quasi-antagonist No Face eats one of the bathhouse staff, Aogaeru.

▼ Fans of Spirited Away will no doubt enjoy the small details included in the jacket, such as the yellow specks behind Aogaeru’s flailing body representing the greedy frog’s dropped gold.

Turning to the jacket’s front, the prime setting of the movie—the bathhouse—is twice embroidered on the chest area. The compact, colorful threads complement the jacket’s soft and shimmery look, and the drifting smoke from the bathhouses’ chimneys contribute to the jacket’s overall playful atmosphere.

▼ A burgundy collar trimmed in pale beige provides a chic look!

▼ No Face also makes a ghostly appearance on the jacket’s tag.

Jackets are now available to purchase at the online shop for Studio Ghibli’s merchandise store Donguri Kyowakoku and at Miyashita Park’s GBL store; reserve your jacket online here. Bought jackets will be shipped out from the first half of February 2021, though unfortunately they won’t be delivered by a witch-in-training and her black cat.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku via PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!