Be the heroine you wish to be—comfortable, relaxed, and milling about at home.

Besides its gorgeous, imaginative movies, Studio Ghibli is also well-known for their nuanced, strong, and certainly independent gal protagonists. So far, fans have been generously showered with an array of merchandise to rep their love for the animation powerhouse’s assortment of heroines, from elegant brooches to even glass dining plates, and now a new, cozy loungewear line will soon be released, inspired by some of Studio Ghibli’s most celebrated female main characters.

Designed by Benelic, the company which runs Studio Ghibli merchandise shop Donguri Kyowakoku, the upcoming loungewear collection features vibrant, eye-catching colors and a breezy silhouette. All dresses will be priced at 8,580 yen (US$78) a pop, and whether you’re using them as pajamas or wearing them when you loaf around at home, the dresses look whimsical and comfortable.

The first dress in the lineup is almost an exact rendition of the same one worn by Kiki’s Delivery Service‘s witch-protagonist. Flowing just a little above the ankles and decorated with a small red bow at the back, the dress is perfect for satisfying your inner witch.

▼ Unfortunately, the red bow hairband is not included.

The Arrietty-inspired dress, in contrast, comes in a cheerful red hue, and its hems replicate the design of Arrietty’s bedsheets. As a delightful addition, an embroidered Arrietty can be spotted along the sleeve’s sides, no doubt a big plus for those who like the little, but important, details. There’s even a matching scrunchie accented with a cute, anemone-patterned bow to match!

▼ The scrunchie is priced at 1,430 yen (US$13.01).

Last, but not least, the final dress crosses references Sheeta’s outfit from Castle in the Sky. Set in a soft forget-me-not blue, the observant eye will notice the iconic Levistone embroidered below the dress’s neckline, and lurking underneath the hood is a fox-squirrel, the species of cute fantasy critter that also appears in Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

And of course, if you ever find yourself traveling, it’s important to have something to bring your loungewear or toiletries in. Along with dresses which tickle one’s imagination, this collection includes convenient, handy pouches, each 2,530 yen (US$23), which can store whatever you need for a short stay at a friend’s place or perhaps a fancy traditional Japanese inn.

All of these goods will be available to purchase from June 26, and can be bought at the Donguri Closet in Kawasaki, Kangawa prefecture, at any Donguri Closet corner in Donguri Kyowakoku, or online here. And if you ever wished to just lounge around while at work, no worries as we got you covered on that front with these pajamas moonlighting as a business suit.

Store information

Donguri Closet

Address: Kangawa-ken, Kawasaki-shi, Saiwai-ku, Horikawa-cho 72-1, Lazona Kawasaki Plaza 3rd floor

神奈川県川崎市幸区堀川町72-1 ラゾーナ川崎プラザ3階

Open 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!