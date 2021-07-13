Making homemade soba with the whole family has never been so satisfying.

We’re no strangers to the magnificence of a good bowl of soba. While we’ve always been content to let the noodle masters feed us up until now, a new product almost on the market may finally give us the chance to become soba masters ourselves.

Japanese toy and entertainment company Takara Tomy will release its Soba-Making Master (そば打ち名人) on July 29 for a suggested retail price of 4,378 yen (US$40). The set originally appeared back in 2014 and is being re-released in light of the increased amount of time many Japanese families have spent honing their cooking skills at home throughout the pandemic. It includes all of the specialized equipment and instructions necessary to make real soba noodles from start to finish in the comfort of your own kitchen (ingredients sold separately).

▼ Equipment included with the Soba-Making Master

The process to make soba can be summarized in four major steps. First you need to make the dough by mixing soba (buckwheat) flour, all-purpose flour, and water. Mixing in the water is a crucial and delicate step, and not all other soba-making devices are up for it. Takara Tomy’s set, however, includes a special contraption that perfectly portions the water and allows you to mix the ingredients uniformly with the help of a spinning handle.

The second step is to knead the dough into a giant lump. Press down on it with the heel of your hand, then fold it in on itself, until the dough is viscous and smooth.

Once the dough’s consistency is set, it needs to be rolled out using the set’s rolling board and pin. Refer to the provided thickness adjustment guide and be sure to even out the dough at both ends.

Lastly, perhaps the most satisfying step is to cut the dough into noodle form! Slip the cutting guide bar over the rolling board to easily slice the dough into noodle strands that are about 1.5-2 millimeters (0.06-0.08 inches) in width.

After that, it’s just a matter of boiling the finished soba in water and serving them in your preferred style, whether hot or cold. Might we suggest arranging chilled soba in the shape of this beloved Studio Ghibli character over these summer months?

▼ Video of the Soba-Making Master showcasing the four major noodle-making steps (and one very enthusiastic dad)

In addition, Takara Tomy is also partnering with Japan’s popular chain of cooking schools, ABC Cooking Studio, to hold a live cooking event on Saturday, August 14 from 2-3 p.m. JST on their YouTube channel. It’s free for anyone to tune in to and will include a demonstration of the noodle-making process using the Soba Making Master as well as tips for how to artfully serve your finished noodles.

If the Soba-Making Master gets you in the mood to further expand your culinary skills, you may be interested in leveling up alongside Japanese-actor-turned-YouTube-cooking-star Hiro Mizushima in his collection of videos showcasing how to make common Japanese homestyle dishes.

