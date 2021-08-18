Video game’s bit-mapped beast rendered beautifully and blockily.
It’s been a long time since polygonal graphics became the standard for video games. There’s a timeless appeal to the bit-mapped visuals of the 8 and 16-bit eras, though, in much the same way that a mosaic has a unique artistic quality that’s missing from photo-realistic depictions.
So when Japanese Twitter user @FukuTaku10 set out to recreate Zoma, the archvillain of classic Square Enix role-playing game Dragon Quest III who was rendered on-screen in pixels, he worked with a similarly block-based medium, Legos. And how did his project turn out?
Incredible.
レゴで 「ゾーマ」 完成しました…‼︎— FukuTaku (@FukuTaku10) August 10, 2021
レゴでドラクエモンスターの再現を作りはじめて約３ヶ月半、今持てる全力を持って“挑戦”し、作ることができました。
180°動画と、解説詳細は↓#レゴ #LEGO #ドラクエ #ドラゴンクエスト #ドット絵 #レトロゲーム #ファミコン#pixelart #game #create pic.twitter.com/tP02AzWYKC
“There’s nothing that can’t be made out of Legos,” declares @FukuTaku10 in his self-introduction, and this is some compelling proof right here. While it’s amazing enough how well he managed to replicate Zoma from the front, the perspective from which he’s seen in the game, @FukuTaku10’s Lego sculpture isn’t a flat portrait, but a 360-degree sculpture, with fully realized sides and back.
▼ A video showing the Lego Zoma, who’s 45 centimeters (17.7 inches) tall, from all sides
レゴで「ゾーマ」— FukuTaku (@FukuTaku10) August 10, 2021
高さ約45cm。
形の再現度を重要視していますが、今回は高さをおさえるために腰を落としたポーズを採用。
マントにより動きをつけて迫力を出しました。
色も、ゾーマの冷気属性のイメージを陰の部分に取り入れています。#レゴ #LEGO #ドラクエ #ドラゴンクエスト #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/WKW9QzD0gY
As an original Lego project, obviously there were no pre-existing plans or directions for @FukuTaku10 to work off of, nor any in-game rear or side views of the character. So he consulted figures of the Dragon Quest villain to get a feel for his three-dimensional form, then just started building.
▶︎▶︎レゴでゾーマ作成中▶︎▶︎— FukuTaku (@FukuTaku10) August 8, 2021
この週末完成目標でしたが、パーツ不足でまだできず…
でもあとちょっとです❗️
背中の大穴を塞がねば…#レゴ #LEGO #ドラクエ #ドラゴンクエスト #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/oETvXcJDc4
It wasn’t a straight path from start to finish, either. Along the way he had to scrap sections and redo them multiple times when things turned out to not be taking the form he’d envisioned.
▶︎▶︎レゴでゾーマ作成中▶︎▶︎— FukuTaku (@FukuTaku10) July 30, 2021
工程のアップは、多分これがラストです！
完成までの時間は、パーツ不足との勝負…
力をください〜>_<
完成見たい方は是非是非フォロー宜しくお願いします…‼️‼️#レゴ #LEGO #ドラクエ #ドラゴンクエスト #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/P8ka3XTrub
@FukuTaku10 persevered though, and roughly one month after Zoma was chosen as his next project in a poll by his Twitter followers, the dark lord was complete.
みなさま— FukuTaku (@FukuTaku10) August 11, 2021
たくさんの反応やコメント、ありがとうございます…‼️1万イイね達成です✨
工程段階から応援してくださった皆様のおかげです😭
いただいたコメントゆっくり返させていただきます😆
こちらは、夏を乗り切る納涼ゾーマ様です❄️ お納めください😌 pic.twitter.com/rA8eHHytbp
@FukuTaku10’s Zoma is based on the character’s appearance in the Super Famicom/Super NES remake of Dragon Quest III, but isn’t an exact imitation of the on-screen graphics. In order to keep the sculpture at a manageable size, Lego Zoma’s hops are a little lower than his video game inspiration’s.
▼ Some of @FukuTaku10’s other work
展示には、ゾーマの他に手下の魔物たちも2体ほど展示予定です♪— FukuTaku (@FukuTaku10) August 14, 2021
どのモンスターが見たいんだろう…
（実際はほとんどパーツをゾーマ様にとられてるので、候補絞られてしまいますが…😅） pic.twitter.com/XE9ali6i1n
@FukuTaku10’s Zoma will be on display at the Yamashiroya toy store across the street from Tokyo’s Ueno Station until mid-September, but even if you can’t stop by to see it, we can all look forward to the next Dragon Quest Lego sculpture he shares photos of.
