New line of products has us looking forward to rainy days.

In between the cool days of spring and the sweltering heat of summer, Japan experiences a rainy season, where the sun disappears for days on end, and gloomy grey skies put a dampener on our mood as we take refuge indoors.

This year, though, Studio Ghibli is here to raise our spirits with a series of rainy day goods that’ll definitely put smiles on our faces. Consisting of puzzles that glisten in the light and folding umbrellas to protect us outdoors, there are a total of eight new products to choose from, starting with…

▼ …the Art Crystal Jigsaw Puzzle.

This 208-piece puzzle is available in either My Neighbour Totoro or Kiki’s Delivery Service versions, with the former dubbed “Totoro Forest News” and the latter named “Jiji’s Town News“, in honour of the scenes depicted. The pieces are made from a sturdy material, so they snap into place with a satisfying click, and once constructed, the 18.2 x 25.7-centimetre (7 x 10-inch) puzzle acts like a piece of stained glass, glistening when displayed near a window.

Next up are the folding umbrellas, which come with their own cover so you can easily store them in your bag.

Called the “Folding Umbrella for Rain or Shine“, these new products are handy to keep in your bag at all times, so you can protect yourself from both the rain and the sun, making them particularly useful at the turn of the season, when the weather is so unpredictable.

The Howl’s Moving Castle umbrella replicates a night scene from the movie, with shooting stars in the centre…

▼ …and Star Children forming a ring around the edges.

▼ Next up, we have Kiki’s Delivery Service, with a design called “Jiji Bouquet“.

▼ This umbrella shows Jiji strolling amongst the flowers, on a pale pink background.

▼ The final umbrella is dedicated to My Neighbour Totoro.

This design, called “Small Totoro Wildflower“, contains a scattering of Soot Sprites…

▼ …and some small Totoros, in amongst clusters of blue and purple flowers.

The puzzles are priced at 1,650 yen (US$10.61) each, while the umbrellas retail for 5,940 yen, and they can all be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online. With Jiji and Totoro appearing on a new set of mugs and tumblers recently, the chain is really shining a light on these outdoor-loving creatures, so we can’t wait to see what new products they’ll be popping up on next!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku ( 1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

