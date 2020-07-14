Teaser video takes teasing to the ultimate level as we’re dying to know more.

Lego and Nintendo seem like they wouldn’t get along, since one company is all about the joy of building things in the physical world while the other is focused on creating digital realms for us to have adventures in. But at their cores, they’re both innovative organizations with decades of success creating fun for kids and kids at heart, and that shared spirit is producing some big surprises.

First came the reveal of the Lego Super Mario set, which has fans’ hearts racing (and their wallets sweating). Even before Lego Mario’s August 1 release date, though, the two companies are already teasing yet another team-up, with this video from the official Lego Instagram account that asks “Are you ready to play like never before?”

While there’s definitely an air of mystery, we can shed a little light on what’s going on, literally, by upping the brightness of the images, which reveals…

…a box that’s blurry, but still clearly, to any video gamer, a Nintendo Entertainment System!

Attached to the console by a cord is the unmistakable rectangular NES controller. While even a purely decorative Lego NES would be an instant purchase from legions of loyal Nintendo fans, “Are you ready to play like never before?” suggests that the pad is functional, or at least that the Lego NES is somehow interactive.

So now the big question becomes just how you play with it? The Lego Super Mario set includes screens, speakers, and sensors on certain pieces, allowing you to build and run through Super Mario levels made out of Legos. The new teaser video, though, shows a TV, so does this mean that the Lego NES is a functional game console that you put together yourself and can then hook up to a monitor? Then again, the TV in the teaser looks like it might be made of Legos itself, and the image on its “screen,” which resembles an 8-bt platforming game, also appears to be some sort of three-dimensional, physical construct.

Neither Nintendo nor Lego have provided any further details just yet, though, so we’ll have to wait and see what their new way to play will be.

