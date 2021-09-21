Can they raise the funds to make this traditional masterpiece of an accessory?
Japanese watch company Kyowa Seiko has teamed up with designer Yusuke Taguchi and traditional Japanese craftsmanship company Tadayasu to make a very special watch. The “Date Masamune Armor Watch” is a designer watch modeled after Date Masamune, a prominent historical figure in Japan.
Date Masamune was the head of the Date clan in Japan’s Sengoku period who was known both for his crescent moon motif helmet and missing eye, which gave him the nickname “One-Eyed Dragon”. He is also credited with founding the city of Sendai in Miyagi prefecture (and occasionally being late for important meetings).
Date is also featured in many areas of popular culture such as period dramas, videos games like Samurai Warrors, Sengoku Basara, and more.
▼ This is an example of his armor, which gives us major final boss vibes.
So when it came time to design a watch that reflected Japanese history and craftsmanship, Date Masamune is the one Kyowa Seiko and Yusuke Taguchi decided on. And to promote fast-declining traditional arts and trades in Japan, they enlisted the help of Tadayasu, who produce models of Edo-period armor using traditional methods.
▼ The end result being the Date Masamune Armor Watch.
The leather band and face of the watch are styled to look like Edo-period armor, courtesy of Tadayasu. The black, blue, and gold color scheme — along with the crescent moon second hand — reflects aspects that Date was well known for.
Sellers plan to release it for 150,000 yen (US$1,363) if they can successfully produce it. That will get customers a watch, a storage pouch, and a case.
▼ Not a bad price, considering you’ll get a one-of-a-kind accessory.
In order to successfully start producing this masterpiece, the makers have started a fundraiser on Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake. The fundraiser is running from September 5 to November 29 with a goal of 4,235,000 yen.
▼ If it’s osmething you’re interested in, help them realize their dreams and hard work!
Some rewards of the fundraiser include 10 percent off one of the watches, a chance to have your name officially listed as a sponsor, a traditional armor bracelet, and more.
▼ Of course, we think getting the watch is the best option. Even the back looks cool.
If they’re able to reach their goal, they’ll start producing the watches in January 2022 and aim to send them out to customers in April or May 2022. If you want to tell time like a “One-Eyed Dragon,” consider donating! Maybe he’ll recognize it when you see him in person at the “Weird Hotel.”
Source, images: PR Times
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply